ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Zelenskyy Delivers Plea to Congress: ‘I Call on You to Do More.’

By Catie Edmondson
The New York Times
The New York Times
 1 day ago
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine receives a standing ovation as he appears on screen to deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress in Washington on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times)

President Volodomyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine made an urgent and emotional appeal to Congress on Wednesday to come to his country’s aid as it fights off a brutal Russian invasion, asking help protecting its air space, military assistance and stronger sanctions as part of what he cast as a war for the cause of democracy itself.

In a remarkably direct appeal by a wartime leader to policymakers in Washington, Zelenskyy addressed lawmakers on a large screen in a movie theater-style auditorium under the Capitol, invoking the memories of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — when the United States came under attack — as he pleaded for support saying, “We need you right now.”

In remarks translated from Ukrainian, he said starkly: “I call on you to do more.”

Wearing a green T-shirt and seated next to a Ukrainian flag, Zelenskyy tailored his remarks to Americans and those who represent them, borrowing a phrase from Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — “I have a dream” — as he asked for a no-fly zone over his country. “I have a need” to protect the sky, he said.

That request had little chance of being approved, given that it would thrust American pilots into direct confrontation with the Russians, and Zelenskyy quickly pivoted to something to which Republicans and Democrats have been far more receptive: asking for more weapons to enable his people to keep up the fight themselves.

He also asked lawmakers to get companies in their states and districts to send aid directly to Ukraine if they could.

Zelenskyy, whose background is in the entertainment industry, wrapped up his 18-minute speech with a graphic and wrenching video showing images of his war-torn country, including bombs exploding in cities around Ukraine, and civilians bloodied and killed by Russian attacks.

He concluded by speaking in English, calling upon the United States to take up what he portrayed as an obligation, given its place on the world stage to intervene in the conflict.

“To be the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” he said, as members of Congress grew visibly emotional.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), center, watches as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivers a virtual address to the U.S. Congress in Washington on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times)

As he addressed them directly, lawmakers sat rapt in their seats. Some scribbled notes, taking down quotations from his address, and many sniffled back tears.

“There was a collective holding of the breath,” said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcxyH_0egzb5fZ00
Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, wipes her eyes as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivers a virtual address to the U.S. Congress in Washington on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times)

Comments / 669

Jeanette
1d ago

The USA entering Russia's airspace would mean a possible nuclear war on the United States, or a chemical weapon attack on both Ukraine and Poland.

Reply(22)
45
Dave
1d ago

Biden allowed this all to happen, blood on democrats hands , Trump was right again!! And yes we all know cnn doesn’t tell you

Reply(62)
95
The Shankster
1d ago

The fact that Democrats are so broken, they can't comprehend that today proved Republicans and Democrats in Congress care 10x more about Ukraine than the USA. President Trump was the ONLY one working for Americans and actions speak louder than words!

Reply(20)
60
Related
The New York Times

In Some Parts of the World, the War in Ukraine Seems Justified

Naresh Chand, 79, a retired Indian Army general, at his home in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. To an independent filmmaker in Hanoi, Vietnam, President Vladimir Putin of Russia is a “wise leader.” In Rio de Janeiro, a former restaurant owner said he was convinced that Ukraine had hired actors to fake war injuries. And a 27-year-old doctor living near Nairobi in Kenya questioned how Americans could be outraged over the Russian invasion when “for so long, they had a monopoly over anarchy.”
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
The New York Times

A Conductor on Why He Stayed in Russia After the Invasion Began

Paavo Järvi conducts the New York Philharmonic during a performance at David Geffen Hall in New York, Jan. 3, 2019. (Michelle V. Agins/The New York Times) As the Russian military began its attack on Ukraine in late February, Estonian American conductor Paavo Järvi was in Moscow, leading rehearsals for a long-planned engagement with a Russian youth orchestra.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oksana Markarova
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Angus King
The New York Times

Russia Keeps Up Attack, Again Halting Evacuation of Ukrainian Port City

KYIV, Ukraine — As Russia pursued its war against Ukraine in the face of determined resistance, a planned cease-fire and evacuation of civilians from Mariupol — a port city of a half-million people on Ukraine’s southeastern coast — was halted for a second consecutive day on Sunday amid “intense shelling” by Russian forces that have encircled the city, the mayor’s office said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#The U S Congress#Ukrainian#Americans#Russians
The New York Times

Former Proud Boys Leader Indicted in Jan. 6 Investigation

Enrique Tarrio, then-leader of the Proud Boys, speaks at a rally in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 26, 2020. (Diana Zeyneb Alhindawi/The New York Times) Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, has been charged with conspiring with other top lieutenants of the far-right nationalist group to attack the Capitol last year, according to an indictment set to be released Tuesday by federal prosecutors.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The New York Times

The New York Times

207K+
Followers
1K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy