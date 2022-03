City will Explore Creating a Community-wide Contract for Household Trash and Recycling Collection. Fort Collins City Council has adopted several priorities to reach sustainability goals, one of which explores creating a community-wide contract for household trash and recycling collection. This would mean that rather than each household selecting their own trash hauler, the City would contract with one hauler to service single-family homes in a neighborhood. There would be fewer trucks on each street, which would mean less wear and tear on roads and fewer emissions. If a household wanted to select a different hauler, they could pay an opt-out fee.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO