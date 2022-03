Birds of Tokyo have released their first new music of 2022 with ‘Smith Street’, a lovely ode to the iconic Melbourne street. ‘Smith Street’ was written in the depths of last year’s Victorian and NSW COVID-19 lockdowns, which is why the song is filled with a spirited sense of freedom, a much-needed feeling during that time. “So take me all the way / To the edge of the night / To Smith Street where things never close,” the band cry in the rousing anthem.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO