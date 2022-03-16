ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Abbott releases statement on fatal crash in Texas

By Jennifer Flores
 1 day ago
AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Governor Abbott released a statement on the fatal vehicle crash near Andrews in West Texas. The crash killed nine people and critically injured two others last night. Members and a coach of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams were among the victims visiting Texas from New Mexico for a tournament.

Governor Abbott released the following statement:

“We grieve with the loved ones of the individuals whose lives were horrifically taken too soon in this fatal vehicle crash near Andrews last night,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident, and we offer our full support to the University of the Southwest and the state of New Mexico. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the families of those whose lives were lost and for the recovery of two critically injured students.”

The above information is provided by the Office of the Texas Governor.

Governor Abbott directs TDEM to activate additional state resources

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state resources as fire weather conditions continue to impact Texas this week. The Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) is also increasing readiness to Level II: Escalated Response for Critical Fire Weather Conditions. Beginning today at 7 a.m., representatives from key state agencies belonging to the Emergency Management Council began reporting to the SOC to assist in the state's response to fire weather conditions.
WARNING: Do not burn outdoors as wildfire potential increases

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the DeWitt County of Emergency Management (DCEM) shared a statement released by W. Nim Kidd, Emergency Management Council Chair. The statement said that state resources will leave its region to assist in combatting wildfires in the North and West parts of Texas. The DCEM warns residents to not burn outdoors during these times.
VPD's Lt. Clay Fetters to graduate from FBI National Academy today

VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, Lt. Clay Fetters will graduate from the FBI National Academy. Fetters serves in the Victoria Police Department, the National Guard as a Captain and is a Senior Platoon Trainer with the Texas Army National Guard Officer Candidate School. Lt. Fetters excelled in the FBI National Academy and earned his "Yellow Brick."
Victoria Police with the U.S. Marshals arrested a man with an outstanding felony warrant.

  VICTORIA, Texas – Today at around 1 p.m. the Victoria Police Department with the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested 25-year-old Adrian Rodriguez who had an outstanding felony warrant.  The arrest occurred without incident at the intersection of Airline and Laurent St. Rodriguez is currently in custody at the Victoria County Jail with one charge, violation...
Governor Abbott held roundtable on border security in Weslaco

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott held a roundtable on border security in Weslaco. The roundtable was part of the one-year anniversary of Operation Lone Star. Top officials from state agencies, law enforcement and military joined the Governor, as well as local stakeholders. They discussed was Texas continues to take action to secure the border and keep Texans safe.
Governor Abbott, First Lady attend Divine Liturgy at Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston

AUSTIN, Texas – On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott attended the Divine Liturgy at Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston. They joined the parish in praying for peace and protection for the people of Ukraine. Governor Abbott had previously declared today, March 13, as a statewide Day of Prayer for Ukraine. Following the service, Governor Abbott met with Vitalii Tarasiuk, Consul General of Ukraine in Houston.
Cuero Police Department asking the public for help in locating a suspect in connection to March 6 shooting

Sone Quintero Rojas   CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Police Department and the DeWitt County Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in locating 41-year-old, Sone Quintero Rojas. (pictured above) Rojas is wanted for the March 6, 2022 shooting death of Bradley Bowles, 35, of Cuero. Rojas is believed to be in the San Antonio area but does have...
Sunrise Question of The Day for Monday 3-14-22

  Between the years 2000 and 2016, the number of these businesses in America dropped by 95%. What were they?  Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday ANSWER: 1-Hour Photo Shops
Governor Abbott discusses the fentanyl crisis at The Heritage Foundation's discussion

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Abbott delivered virtual remarks at The Heritage Foundation's "The Fentanyl Crisis: The Mexico-Texas Connection" discussion. According to a news release from the Office of the Texas Governor, Governor Abbott stressed the harrowing connection between the fentanyl crisis and the border crisis. He also highlighted the ways Texas has stepped up to secure the border and fight the increase of fentanyl streaming into the US.
TxDOX to use Drive Sober. No Regrets campaign to prevent drunk driving during spring break

YOAKUM, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation released a news release on data showing the true consequences of driving drunk over spring break. The news release states that TxDOT plans to use its Drive Sober. No Regrets campaign to share real-life experiences of people affected by drunk driving crashes across Texas with college students.
Local law enforcement seize large amounts of narcotics following operation

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, March 9, the Victoria Police Department and Victoria County Sheriff's Office Special Crime Units conducted a fugitive/narcotics operation on a resident in the 700 block of Baass Lane. During the operation, law enforcement seized a large amount of narcotics. They then arrested the following subjects for the subsequent charges:
Beto O'Rourke holds campaign in Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas – Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke took the stage in Victoria Friday afternoon at the University of Houston-Victoria as part of his 'People of Texas' campaign. O'Rourke focused on how the people of Texas can overcome the current divisions and unite around issues like expanding Medicaid so more people can see a doctor and afford their prescriptions, says...
Victim identified in weekend shooting in Cuero

CUERO, Texas – On March 6, 2022, at around 3:40 p.m. the Dewitt County Dispatch Office received 9-1-1 calls of multiple shots being fired in the 600 block of West Morgan. Cuero Police Officers were sent to the location and after arriving on the scene, a victim with multiple gun wounds was found. Cuero EMS transported the victim to Cuero Regional Hospital where he would later die due to his injuries.
