Governor Abbott releases statement on fatal crash in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Governor Abbott released a statement on the fatal vehicle crash near Andrews in West Texas. The crash killed nine people and critically injured two others last night. Members and a coach of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams were among the victims visiting Texas from New Mexico for a tournament.

Governor Abbott released the following statement:

“We grieve with the loved ones of the individuals whose lives were horrifically taken too soon in this fatal vehicle crash near Andrews last night,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident, and we offer our full support to the University of the Southwest and the state of New Mexico. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the families of those whose lives were lost and for the recovery of two critically injured students.”

The above information is provided by the Office of the Texas Governor.

