Downtown Missoula bridge to close for nighttime work

By MTN News
 1 day ago
MISSOULA - The Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula will be closed to traffic overnight Thursday.

Project managers say bridge beams are expected to arrive on Wednesday and crews will begin installing them as quickly as possible once they are delivered.

While the beams can be set on both ends of the open bridge deck without disrupting traffic, putting them over the Clark Fork River will require equipment access from the west side of the bridge. As a result, the span will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday until 7 a.m. on Friday. The pedestrian walkway will remain open and detours for drivers will be posted.

Additional information about the Higgins Avenue Bridge Rehabilitation project can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/higginsbridge/ or by calling 406-207-4484 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Bitterroot National Forest seeking volunteer campground hosts

The Bitterroot National Forest is looking for volunteers to serve as onsite camp hosts this summer. The Darby/Sula Ranger District is looking for a camp host for the Lower Como Campground within the Lake Como Recreation Area. The Stevensville Ranger District also has an opening for a camp host at Blodgett Campground in Hamilton. Please be aware that there is no water or electricity at Blodgett Campground.
1 dead in Flathead County crash

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Flathead County near Marion on Sunday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP). The MHP crash report said a 69-year-old Marion woman was driving a Ford F-250 westbound on US-2 when she drifted off to the right around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday.
Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

