Downtown Missoula bridge to close for nighttime work

MISSOULA - The Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula will be closed to traffic overnight Thursday.

Project managers say bridge beams are expected to arrive on Wednesday and crews will begin installing them as quickly as possible once they are delivered.

While the beams can be set on both ends of the open bridge deck without disrupting traffic, putting them over the Clark Fork River will require equipment access from the west side of the bridge. As a result, the span will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday until 7 a.m. on Friday. The pedestrian walkway will remain open and detours for drivers will be posted.

Additional information about the Higgins Avenue Bridge Rehabilitation project can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/higginsbridge/ or by calling 406-207-4484 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.