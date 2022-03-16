ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Browns to release TE Austin Hooper

By Jeff Risdon
 5 days ago
In an expected development, the Cleveland Browns are set to release tight end Austin Hooper after two seasons. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Browns will dedicate the move as a post-June 1st designation.

Hooper is two years into a four-year, $42 million contract that has not worked out well for either party. In 29 games for the Browns, Hooper has caught 84 passes for 780 yards and seven TDs while being an adequate blocker at best. Cleveland recently used the franchise tag on TE David Njoku and also has promising young Harrison Bryant at the position.

The post-June 1st designation is important. It means the Browns cannot use any of the salary cap room created by releasing Hooper until that point. But it costs the Browns considerably less dead cap room for 2022. Using the post-June 1st designation creates $9.5 million in extra cap room for Cleveland, with a dead cap hit of $3.75 million in 2022 and another $7.5 million in 2023. All of that dead cap would hit the books in 2022 without the designation.

The release also means that the Browns will not receive any credit in the compensatory draft pick formula when another team signs Hooper.

Top 2015 draft picks now division rivals after Falcons sign Marcus Mariota

The 2015 NFL draft class was headlined by two quarterbacks who consistently topped the boards as the best overall prospects that season. Florida State’s Jameis Winston and Oregon’s Marcus Mariota would alternate as the first- and second-ranked prospects seemingly by the day. Ultimately, Mariota defeated Winston head-to-head in a commanding 59-20 Rose Bowl win. Winston, however, would have the last laugh as he was selected first overall in the draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tennessee Titans would make Mariota the second overall selection.
What Austin Hooper said in introductory presser with Titans

For the first time since signing in free agency with the Tennessee Titans, tight end Austin Hooper addressed the media in a press conference on Monday afternoon. Hooper, who was signed to a one-year, $6 million deal last week, is expected to assume the role of Tennessee’s starting tight end, a role that didn’t have a concrete solution in 2021 with the Titans utilizing a rotation of three one-dimensional tight ends in Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt.
Ex-Colts WR Zach Pascal signs with Eagles

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, first reported Monday by Adam Schefter of ESPN. With Pascal heading to Philly, he will be reunited with former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who is a big fan of the Old Dominion product. The...
Dak Prescott gives offseason status report on shoulder, reflects on 'hardest part of the league'

It’s the time of year when players across the league are getting big fat checks for their efforts. Dak Prescott got one on Monday; his was made of cardboard. The Cowboys quarterback made an appearance in Las Colinas at a branch of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, the restaurant chain he co-owns. He was there to celebrate the location’s re-opening after COVID-19 forced it to close for a while. He was surprised with a $20,000 donation for his Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation during the event, but also addressed what has been a busy offseason for both the team and the 28-year-old passer.
Colts scouting QB Kenny Pickett at Pitt pro day

In the least shocking news of this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts were represented at Pittsburgh’s pro day Monday, which featured quarterback prospect Kenny Pickett. Even with the Colts trading for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan on Monday, it’s likely that general manager Chris Ballard will keep an eye on the quarterback class in 2022. It appears to be a mixed bag, but Pickett finds himself near the top.
2022 NFL draft: Jordan Davis scouting report

The star of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis is a physical marvel unlike any other in recent memory. Will those rare physical abilities translate into a high draft slot in the 2022 NFL draft, and a big impact at the next level?. Here’s everything you...
Raiders re-sign veteran RT Brandon Parker

The Raiders had a huge hole at right tackle heading into free agency. The team was hoping that Alex Leatherwood would fill that spot last year, but he was swiftly moved after a few games and placed at right guard. So to fill that need prior to the NFL Draft,...
