That Minor Leak Is Wasting Frighteningly More Water Than You Know

By Rob Creighton
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 1 day ago
That minor water leak in your home is wasting frighteningly more water than you know. According to Missouri American Water, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the average residence loses 10,000 gallons of water per year thanks to minor water leaks. So how can you save that precious resource, and probably...

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com

