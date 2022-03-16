ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

How I saved 20 Cents a Gallon in Twin Falls, Idaho

By Bill Colley
 5 days ago
Maybe it’s not considered a big difference, but we’re all looking to save money when buying gas. There are some apps available that are designed to allow you to compare prices in your immediate area. If there is nothing more available than a couple of cents per gallon, keep in mind...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Affordable Housing Found in Idaho’s Magic Valley

Who says there’s no affordable housing in the Magic Valley? I came across this fixer-upper while out joyriding at $4.35 a gallon. I do it because somebody has to. It’s located in Jerome County and a short drive to go shopping in both Jerome and Twin Falls. Since you will be moving in as we approach summer, you can see you wouldn’t immediately need air conditioning. There will be a steady breeze blowing through!
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Try Fishing at Burley Freedom Pond (March 22)

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Teens and adults on spring break in the Burley area have a chance to try fishing without any need for a license or equipment. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a free fishing event with the Take Me Fishing trailer at the Freedom Park Pond in Burley on March 22, (Tuesday) for anyone 14 years of age or older; yes even adults can try casting a line. Staff with Fish and Game will be on hand between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the expertise along with fishing poles and bait. Idaho Fish and Game said all other fishing rules will still apply. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, weather on Tuesday should be favorable for fishing with temperatures in the Burley area forecast to be in the mid 50's with sunny skies and a light breeze. For any information on the fishing event you can call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Lessons for Coming Hard Times from Idaho’s Hunt Camp

It would be too strong to call it hallowed ground but you would be getting close. The Minidoka Relocation Center is known locally as Hunt Camp. It housed 9,000 people during World War Two. Americans of Japanese descent or origin were housed there after being labeled a security threat. They were moved there from their homes on the West Coast. Many lost everything they had.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Road Work on U.S. 93/Pole Line Road Begins Through Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Repaving on a major stretch of U.S. Highway 93 through Twin Falls begins Monday night and will last until early summer. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews will begin night work on a section of the U.S. 93/Pole Line Road between Blue Lakes Blvd and Grandview Drive that will last around two months. Most of the road work will take place at night between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. ITD said it was decided to work at night to lessen the impact on local businesses and traffic during peak travel times. During the day all travel lanes will be open to traffic however, during construction there will be lane reductions. Also, at times some business access may be cutoff while equipment moves through the area. ITD said the top layer of the roadway will be around up and resurfaced with small grooves to create better traction during adverse weather conditions. While crews work people living the the area may hear equipment running. The project is expected to last into May. Once work is complete crews will shift to a section between Pole Line Road and the Perrine Bridge to repair the roadway and upgrade several pedestrian crossings in the area. An open house on the later project will take place in May. For more information visit ITD's project website.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Reasons Living in Twin Falls is Better Than the Surrounding Towns

Moving to a new town is tough, and deciding where to live is even tougher. It is stressful when trying to find which part of town to live in, which school district to be in, and where you can afford it. Many people decide to live in the surrounding towns near Twin Falls for different reasons, but there are benefits to living in the bigger town, that those people are missing out on. Here are some of the reasons it is better to live in the Twin Falls city limits, instead of in one of the surrounding towns.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

A Big Gun Show Scheduled This Weekend in Buhl, ID

Firearms are a major source of fundraising in Buhl. The annual gun show at the senior center is on Saturday. Your paid admission benefits the center. You can also leave something additional if you’re feeling charitable. I believe the last time I attended the program, the cost was three dollars. The show opens at eight o’clock in the morning and ends at five o’clock in the afternoon.
BUHL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There’s A World Class Steakhouse Six Hours From Twin Falls

I’m willing to travel for a good dining experience. I’ve frequently made trips as far away as Notus and Snowville to eat at some of my favorite diners. The next trip could require an overnight stay. It's a six-hour drive from Twin Falls. It's in Logan, Montana, just outside of Manhattan. Only in Your State recommends the Land of Magic Steakhouse.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Housing Costs Could Stay Sky High for Many Years

If you’re thinking about buying a home, maybe you can wait for another year. I saw a story where an economist was predicting the housing market is about to go south. More bear than a bull in market terms. I don’t think any of us rely on one prediction before making one of the largest purchases of our lives and, yet. On the very same day, I came across this projection at Fortune.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Beans & Brews Twin Falls/Jerome Permanently Closed?

SPECULATION: Sings point to the Beans and Brews locations in Twin Falls and Jerome possibly being permanently closed. We don't know exactly when it happened, but many people on social media claimed to have been to Beans & Bews as late as Tuesday, only to find them closed Wednesday. And after a little bit of searching, it appears as though this could be a permanent situation.
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What is the Reason for Tons of Frustration Through the Magic Valley?

For many residents in the Magic Valley and across the state of Idaho, yesterday was an extremely frustrating day, and it has continued to roll over into today. For anyone that has Century Link as their internet provider, their internet was down all day on Tuesday. Most people in Buhl use Century Link as well as many in the area and region. The entire town was cut off and many across the state as well were left wondering why it was out and how long it would be. While it never fully got resolved yesterday, some answers have finally come out as to what happened and when it will be resolved.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

