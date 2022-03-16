ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Pays Tribute To Colleagues In Ukraine: “The Loss And Pain We Feel Is Enormous”

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMUHT_0egzSDJz00

Click here to read the full article.

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin paid tribute to Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, the journalists who were killed in Ukraine this week, as well as to correspondent Benjamin Hall , who was seriously injured.

“The loss and pain we feel is enormous, but if ever there were a time that the world needed journalists, reporters risking their lives to tell these stories, to tell the truth, it’s now,” Griffin said on Special Report with Bret Baier on Tuesday (video here ), holding back tears. “Without a free press, the autocrats win. We will redouble our efforts to honor these colleagues and all reporters in harm’s way tonight.”

Baier also paid tribute to Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova. He called Zakrzewski, a longtime Fox News cameraman, a “legend” who was in and out of war zones.

“Pierre was a steady presence in uncertain times,” Baier said. “When a correspondent or producer arrived and saw Pierre waiting for them, they knew they were in good hands, because he could do just about anything.” He added that Zakrzewski had “extraordinary ability to do his work under incredible pressure, and without sleep.” Amy Kellogg, Baier noted, said that Zakrzewski “was warm and generous with his time and he was a rare breed of war reporter who never got jaded.” Baier also said that Kuvshynova was only 24 years old and working as a consultant for the network. “Our correspondents and producers say she was hard working, funny, kind and brave,” Baier said.

Hall is safely out of Ukraine, and is “alert and in good spirits,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a memo to staff on Wednesday.

Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova were killed when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire near Kyiv. Hall was with them as they reported on the Russian invasion.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Out Of Ukraine, “Alert And In Good Spirits,” Fox News Says

Click here to read the full article. Fox News’ Benjamin Hall, seriously injured this week while reporting from Ukraine, is now out of the country, the network said. “Ben is alert and in good spirits,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a memo to staffers. “He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family. Please continue to keep him in your prayers.” Scott did not provide additional details on his condition. On Tuesday, the network confirmed that cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski  and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was working as...
WORLD
Deadline

Rachel Maddow Will Return From Hiatus To Host Show Amid Russia’s Attack On Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. Rachel Maddow will return from her hiatus Thursday evening to cover the breaking news out of Ukraine. “I’ll be on MSNBC starting at 8pm ET tonight, with reporters joining us live from Kiev, Kharkiv, Mariupol and more,” Maddow wrote on Twitter today. Maddow said last month that she would be taking a hiatus from her weeknight primetime show to work on a movie version of her Bag Man podcast. She also said that she would be working on another podcast, with plans to be “back in April.” She also said that there “may eventually be...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Joe Biden’s First State Of The Union Watched By 37M Viewers; Fox News Easily Tops Night Among Cablers & Broadcasters – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:44 PM: There’s still some stragglers like PBS to come in, but right now it looks like Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech was watched by about 37 million people last night. That figure comes from the addition of data from Univision (1.4 million), Newsmax (462,00), CNBC (285,000) and Telemundo (1.2 million) to slightly tweaked results of earlier today from the broadcasters and the cable newsers. At this rate, POTUS’ SOTU looks certain to end up with over 38 million viewers when all the outlets are accounted for. If the final numbers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Jennifer Griffin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Primetimer

Norah O'Donnell is reportedly facing internal criticism for anchoring CBS Evening News from the U.S. amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The New York Post reports O'Donnell is expected to travel to Poland this weekend to anchor CBS Evening News from Europe next week. But sources say "it's too late" as her rival network news anchors David Muir and Lester Holt have been reporting from Ukraine for days. The Post also reports that O'Donnell has been toxic on the CBS Evening News set, with "O’Donnell chewing out dressing room stylists over her hair and makeup." As the Post notes, "for the week of Feb. 28, CBS’ total viewers sank to less than 5.1 million, trailing NBC’s 7.4 million and ABC’s 8.8 million." Meanwhile, The Post reports, “CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil, rumored as a possible successor to O’Donnell, has been reporting from Poland and appearing on her show nightly."
CELEBRITIES
Shore News Network

Former Co-Host Of Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Dies At Age 73

Bob Beckel, a former co-host of Fox News’ roundtable talk show “The Five,” died Monday at the age of 73. Beckel, who worked as a Democratic strategist and served in the Carter administration, was known for sharing his liberal views on the conservative network. He joined “The Five” at its inception in 2011 along with Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#News Media#Hbo Max#Fox News#Special Report#Netw
Primetimer

The View Hosts Can Barely Hide Their Disdain for Lauren Wright

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. After two days of tension, it's safe to say that conservative commentator Lauren Wright isn't getting the stamp of approval from The View's co-hosts. In her second and final day at the table, Wright, a political science lecturer at Princeton, spent 30 full minutes at odds with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, who seemed exasperated by her conservative talking points and selective use of facts. Though the ladies never mentioned Meghan McCain by name, Wright seemed to be giving them déjà vu, as Behar muttered under her breath at one point, "Oh god, if I hear that again."
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Deadline

57K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy