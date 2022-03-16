ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stubs’ Comedy From Lindsay Golder & ‘The Mick’ Creators Dave & John Chernin In The Works At TBS

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: TBS has put in development Stubs , a half-hour comedy from writer Lindsay Golder and The Mick creators Dave Chernin and John Chernin .

Written by Golder, in Stubs , a small town’s former golden girl returns home 3/4ths the woman she was, and discovers that it’s much harder for her to run from her problems when she’s only got one leg.

Dave and John Chernin executive produce with 3 Arts’ Oly Obst, Nicolas Frenkel and Katie Newman.

The project reunites Golder with the Chernin brothers, with whom she worked as a staff writer on The Mick . She most recently served as a writer and supervising producer on TBS comedy series Chad, which debuted as the top-rated scripted cable program of 2021. She previously wrote on Starz’s horror-comedy Shining Vale, co-created by Sharon Horgan and Jeff Astrof, and the CW dramedy In the Dark . Golder received an MFA in Screenwriting from AFI and is a Sundance Episodic Lab Fellow. Golder is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan LLP.

Prior to creating The Mick , which aired for two seasons on Fox, the Chernin brothers wrote on It’s Sunny In Philadelphia.

