‘The Great’ Creator Tony McNamara Strikes Overall Deal With ABC Signature

By Peter White
 1 day ago
Tony McNamara , creator of Hulu series The Great , is staying in the Disney family.

The writer has signed an overall deal with ABC Signature . The two-year deal will see him develop and supervise projects for the Disney Television Studios division.

It comes after the streamer renewed his MRC-produced Catherine The Great comedy drama, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, for a third season. The series, for which he won the 2021 Writers Guild Award for Episodic Comedy, is based on his stage play.

McNamara also co-wrote the Disney film Cruella , starring Emma Stone, and is currently penning the sequel. He also wrote The Favourite , which starred Hoult, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Olivia Colman, and is working with director Yorgos Lanthimos and Stone again on film Poor Things , which is based on the novel by Alasdair Gray.

“Tony’s work on The Great and Cruella is sly, subversive and delicious, and we made it our mission to get this spectacular talent to our studio. Thankfully, he said ‘yes.’ We’re so excited to support him in whatever he wants to do next,” said Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature.

McNamara is represented by UTA, Thruline, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, and HLA Management in Australia.

