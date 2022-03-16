ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Men’s lacrosse downs #18 Mt. Olive

By Courtesy of Newberry College
 1 day ago
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Newberry men’s lacrosse team held on to down the nationally ranked Mount Olive Trojans (UMO), 13-12 on March 8.

With the win, Newberry snaps a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-2 (0-1 SAC).

“What really stood out was how good of a team we have, if we can put together a full 60 minutes. We showed up for three quarters considering it was 11-4 going into the fourth quarter, we need to learn to keep the gas on and not give another team an opportunity to get back into the game,” said Head Coach Nick Cotter

Sophomore Baker Westmoreland and junior Curtis Bukta both recorded their second hat tricks of the season in the win.

Newberry’s leading goal scorer Mac Ryan notched his 13th goal at the 12:44 mark to open up scoring for the Wolves. His teammates sophomore Zach Thompson and Bukta followed up with goals of their own to put Newberry up 3-0 with five minutes left in the first. UMO closed the first quarter scoring two goals to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Ryan started the second quarter similar to the first, netting his second goal of the day at the 12:01 mark. Senior Zachary Sunderland marched down the field just three minutes later to rifle in a shot to go up, 5-2. Bukta posted his second goal of the day 43 seconds later to increase the advantage to four. UMO answered with a goal, but Newberry’s defense held on to head into the halftime break with a lead, 6-3.

The Wolves kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter, outsourcing the Trojans 5-1 to head into the fourth with an 11-4 advantage.

Things began to heat up in the fourth quarte as Mount Olive’s Aidan Lolande scored less than a minute into the fourth to cut the lead back to six. Sunderland netted a man-up goal to get his second of the day and put the Wolves up, 12-6. UMO went on to score three-straight goals to get within three. With the Trojans eying a late comeback, sophomore goalkeeper Griffin Broad scooped a ground ball and sprinted the distance to net the Wolves 13th goal with six minutes left in the fourth.

UMO Scored three goals in the final five minutes to cut the lead to one with 1:20 left. Sophomore Connor Bates won the following faceoff with a ground ball pick up from Bukta to secure the, 13-12 win and get the Wolves first win over a nationally ranked opponent this season.

Related
Newberry Observer

Wolves sweep Wingate

NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team opened their South Atlantic Conference home slate on March 13, as they welcomed the Wingate Bulldogs to the Smith Road Complex. The Wolves used a Mackenzie Turner home run to hold off the Bulldogs in game one and then used a three run first inning and two additional insurance runs to complete the sweep. The wins were Newberry’s first over the Bulldogs since the 2018 season and moved the Wolves to 23-7 overall and 4-2 in SAC play.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves get game one win over UVA Wise

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College (20-3, 4-0 SAC) baseball team was able to pick up the win in the opening game of the conference series with UVA Wise, March 12. Junior starting pitcher Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) was brilliant on the mound for the Wolves, he went six innings while only allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out 10. Sophomore Wesley Livingston (Pomaria) wrapped up the game for the Wolves tallying four strikeouts in his three innings of work to pick up the save.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Women’s lacrosse holds off Tusculum

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (6-1) earned their sixth consecutive win by a score of 13-10 over the Tusculum Pioneers on March 12. “I thought today we were tested and stood up to the challenge,” said Head Coach Tommy Kelly. The Pioneers struck...
NEWBERRY, SC
Wolves women’s tennis ranked 16th nationally

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (14-1, 3-1 SAC) has been ranked 16th in the country, as announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) on March 10. In addition to the team ranking, Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) has been ranked as the 37th best singles player, and the doubles teams of Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) / Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) and Judit Gonzalez Agud (Barcelona, Spain) / Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) received rankings of 12th and 32nd, respectively.
NEWBERRY, SC
