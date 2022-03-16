Super73’s First Electric Motorcycle Blends Retro Styling With State-of-the-Art Tech

Click here to read the full article.

Super73 is leveling up.

The SoCal outfit, known for supplying e-bikes to the likes of Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and Will Smith, has just unveiled a new electric motorcycle that’s a powerful step up from its signature rides. The new bike comes after 33 percent of Super73’s loyal followers expressed interest in a street-legal motorcycle.

Named the C1X, the motorcycle bears the company’s signature retro styling but is equipped with battery-powered tech that belies its throwback aesthetics. Somewhere between a pushbike and a café racer, the sleek two-wheeler is lightweight (and presumably agile as a result), but still promises to deliver plenty of grunt (though no horsepower specs were available as of writing).

The new C1X is expected to reach 75 mph at full tilt.Designed for city cruising, the C1X has a small footprint that the team achieved by shortening the wheelbase and downsizing to 15-inch wheels. By comparison, even the smallest Zero e-bike is taller and bigger than this svelte machine. Interestingly, it has a pretty average seat height of 31 inches, which is almost on par with a Ducati Monster.

The electric motor, meanwhile, has been cleverly mounted rear on the swingarm to give the central chassis more room for a larger battery. This positioning also eliminates chain slack and maintenance, according to Super73. The company didn’t give any further details regarding the powertrain, except to say that the bike is expected to have a top speed of 75 mph and a range of approximately 100 miles. Fast charging is in the cards, too—you’ll be able to get the bike back up to 80 percent in less than an hour.

Super73 has labeled this C1X a concept, but you shouldn’t have to wait too long to see the production version. The team says development is well underway and production targets are being met. Delivery is slated for late 2023, but you can already reserve your own C1X with a $73 deposit. The company hasn’t listed a price yet, but we’d expect it to run well north of the $3,695 you’d splash out for the brand’s e-bike flagship, the Super73-RX .

Check out more photos below: