ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Super73’s First Electric Motorcycle Blends Retro Styling With State-of-the-Art Tech

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwD5W_0egzRwdX00

Click here to read the full article.

Super73 is leveling up.

The SoCal outfit, known for supplying e-bikes to the likes of Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and Will Smith, has just unveiled a new electric motorcycle that’s a powerful step up from its signature rides. The new bike comes after 33 percent of Super73’s loyal followers expressed interest in a street-legal motorcycle.

Named the C1X, the motorcycle bears the company’s signature retro styling but is equipped with battery-powered tech that belies its throwback aesthetics. Somewhere between a pushbike and a café racer, the sleek two-wheeler is lightweight (and presumably agile as a result), but still promises to deliver plenty of grunt (though no horsepower specs were available as of writing).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bEj2_0egzRwdX00

The new C1X is expected to reach 75 mph at full tilt.Designed for city cruising, the C1X has a small footprint that the team achieved by shortening the wheelbase and downsizing to 15-inch wheels. By comparison, even the smallest Zero e-bike is taller and bigger than this svelte machine. Interestingly, it has a pretty average seat height of 31 inches, which is almost on par with a Ducati Monster.

The electric motor, meanwhile, has been cleverly mounted rear on the swingarm to give the central chassis more room for a larger battery. This positioning also eliminates chain slack and maintenance, according to Super73. The company didn’t give any further details regarding the powertrain, except to say that the bike is expected to have a top speed of 75 mph and a range of approximately 100 miles. Fast charging is in the cards, too—you’ll be able to get the bike back up to 80 percent in less than an hour.

Super73 has labeled this C1X a concept, but you shouldn’t have to wait too long to see the production version. The team says development is well underway and production targets are being met. Delivery is slated for late 2023, but you can already reserve your own C1X with a $73 deposit. The company hasn’t listed a price yet, but we’d expect it to run well north of the $3,695 you’d splash out for the brand’s e-bike flagship, the Super73-RX .

Check out more photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eu450_0egzRwdX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmLBt_0egzRwdX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDORm_0egzRwdX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0d51_0egzRwdX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MC7vq_0egzRwdX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NxvH_0egzRwdX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiWou_0egzRwdX00 More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

First Drive: Lucid’s 1,111 HP All-Electric Air Dream Sedan Shows What the Future of Luxury EVs Can Be

Click here to read the full article. In positioning itself as the great Tesla disrupter, Lucid Motors made performance claims for its debut-model Air that seemed destined for the vaporware ether. But now that deliveries have begun on the Lucid Air Dream Edition, and after testing some of these claims from behind the wheel, we’re delighted (and somewhat gobsmacked) to report that the Lucid Air is very real indeed. The first thing that will strike you about the vehicle, assuming you’re unfamiliar with the limited-edition four-door’s spec sheet and its 1,111 hp figure, is the exterior design. Its proportions are imposing...
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Porsche’s 1,073 HP All-Electric Mission R Race Car Concept Points to a Potent—and Silent—Future

Click here to read the full article. The machine you see here is a 1,073 hp, four-wheel-drive, electric Porsche race car. It’s not a 911, the ’60s-born teardrop that everyone knows, but it might be more important. The 2021 Porsche Mission R isn’t even a real production car: Only one has been built to date, costing around $10 million, and it’s not for sale even if you have the money and the personal phone numbers of Porsche’s entire executive board. The Mission R is a concept, unveiled at last year’s Munich auto show, built to gauge public interest in electric...
CARS
Robb Report

This $109 Million Oceanfront Estate in Santa Barbara Comes With Private Horse Trails

Click here to read the full article. If you like horses, beach activities and Oscar-winning actors, this property may be for you. The newly listed $109 million estate located in Santa Barbara Country’s Carpinteria will give you access to 4.2-acres of space, horse trails and your very own private beach. Dubbed Rancho Cariñoso, the estate sits on the famous surf break known as Loon Point. It’s also near Kevin Costner’s Padaro Lane estate, which he purchased in 2006. The property includes a main residence that spans 2,500 square feet. The relatively modest abode includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a workshop and a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
electrek.co

Gogoro unveils the world’s first-ever solid state swappable electric vehicle battery

Gogoro, the company behind what has become the de facto standard for swappable batteries in light electric vehicles, has just unveiled the world’s first swappable solid state EV battery prototype. The battery was co-developed with ProLogium Technology, a solid state battery industry leader with expertise in Lithium Ceramic Batteries...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Snoop Dogg
MotorTrend Magazine

Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept First Look: The Drop-Dead Station Wagon, Electrified

With back-to-back electric vehicle reveals last year, including the all-electric A6 E-Tron Concept, Audi just unveiled another close-to-production EV model. Underpinned by the same platform as the upcoming A6 EV sedan, the Audi A6 Avant E-Tron Concept is a peek at the monolithic electric station wagon version with an ultra-long wheelbase. Slated to join the four-ring brand next year, the battery-powered A6 Avant E-Tron will effectively be the first electric station wagon available in the U.S.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The auto industry finds itself in one of the most difficult periods of the past several decades, with dealers nearly running out of cars in many parts of the country and popular car models out of stock. Consumers are similarly facing a far more difficult process when buying a car, now considering car ratings along […]
CARS
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Motorcycle#Tech#Art#Vehicles#Super73#Socal
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average age of cars still on the road in America is 12.1 years, according to IHS Markit. That is up from 9.6 years in 2002. And though not exactly by measure of years, the longest lasting car on the road is the Toyota Land Cruiser.  There are several reasons for the increased longevity of […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
Telegraph

I got rid of my electric car because of its unreliability

We’ve all heard those nightmare stories of early adopters of electric vehicles (EVs) ending up stuck in the middle of nowhere, out of charge and with no access to a reliable charging point. Now, in a new survey by Which?, it seems that charging might be the least of their worries, as EVs were found to be the least reliable fuel type of all cars.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

4 New SUVs That Are Actually Pretty Cheap

If you’re in the market for a new SUV, you may be worried about having to spend a lot of money. Yet that isn’t always the case. Some new SUVs are actually pretty affordable. In fact, these four SUVs are some of the cheapest new SUVs around. Here’s how much they cost and what you get for your money.
CARS
Motorious

Three Iconic American Muscle Cars Left To Rot

These cars were legends of their time with high performance and style to match and now wait for a rescuer to save them from abandonment. There are a few places in this world whose history and culture are best represented by what others might describe as junkyard material. Those who understand the past behind the historic relics know exactly what sentiment value is worth because they know what simple little things can represent. Classic cars, for example, are some of the most history-rich items to ever grace our fine world, as every piece of these vehicles represents a new facet of human innovation. Of course, that's precisely why people like us are willing to pay pretty ridiculous prices for a 30 or 40-year-old car. These vehicles are possibly the best-found examples of this to date.
CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy