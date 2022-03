You can never have too many tanks—especially ones that protect you from the sun. This classic top has you covered with UPF 50 and moisture-wicking technology that helps keep your skin dry. It’s so essential, you just might want one in every color. Advanced technology and a feminine style make for a great experience. Whether you’re out for hours of socializing, or just sitting back catching a lake view, this summertime tank top will not disappoint. Columbia offers this tank top in multiple colors and sizes. Extended sizing available. Regular Fit.

