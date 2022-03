According to Mass Wildlife's documentation of active bald eagle nests in the SouthCoast, there are no known nests outside of Fall River, Middleboro, and Lakeville. But over the last few weeks, dozens of people have taken to social media to report eagles soaring over New Bedford's Hathaway Road area, perched in parts of Dartmouth's Noquochoke Lake, and allegedly roosting along the shore of Fort Pheonix in Fairhaven. Some of the photos are clear as day and are undeniably bald eagles. So what gives? Why isn't there any documentation of them existing here?

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO