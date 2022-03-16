Keeping Lodi (com)posted: Waste Management: Lodi residents to get food waste info in June

A green waste truck empties its conent at Waste Management in Lodi on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel

Six years ago, Senate Bill 1383 was approved by Gov. Jerry Brown, requiring all residents and businesses to separate food waste from other trash by Jan. 1, 2022.

But earlier this year, cities across the state asked the State Legislature for extra time to comply with the law and educate residents about why waste separation was required and how local trash haulers would accomplish the task.

During a Tuesday morning Lodi City Council shirtsleeve meeting, Waste Management announced that it would send educational materials about SB 1383 to residents in their June bills.

In addition, both Waste Management and the city will implement digital campaigns, with information on their respective websites and social media pages.

Letters and postcards will also be mailed throughout the years and into 2023, to ensure residents know the specifics of the law.

Because cities sent letters regarding their intent to comply to Sacramento by March 1, residents will not have to separate food waste until Jan. 1, 2023.

The bill’s goal is to reduce organic waste disposal in landfills from about 23 million tons to 5.7 million tons.

Organic waste includes food, green material, landscape and pruning waste, organic textiles and carpets, lumber, wood, paper products, printing and writing paper, manure, biosolids, digestate and sludges, according to CalRecycle.

When these organic materials break down they emit methane, a climate “super pollutant” 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide. According to CalRecycle, organic materials make up 20% of the state’s methane emissions.

What residents will do is put their food waste into the yard (green) waste buckets, which will be picked up on a weekly basis instead of the current bi-weekly basis.

Vanessa Barberis, a spokeswoman for Waste Management, said once food and green waste is picked up, it will be taken to the company’s Lodi transfer station, inspected for major contaminants and then transferred to the newly acquired Central Valley Composting Facility in Lathrop, she said.

There, it will be turned into compost products to be used in agricultural applications.

“We realize this will be new to everyone, and there will be some concerns over ‘ick’ factor with the food,” Barberis said. “There will be a couple of things that will help with that, including that the carts will be picked up every week instead of every two weeks to get that food out of there, as well as co-mingling it with the yard trimmings. That’s going help to mask the smell of the food, if residents are to layer it with their yard waste.”

Barberis said if the food waste is emitting an exceptionally bad odor and residents are not sure they should mix it with their yard trimmings, they can still dispose of it in the general waste bucket.

Waste Management will distribute new color-coded containers to all residents in the coming months, she said.

Currently, regular trash bins are completely brown or have brown lids, yard waste bins are completely gray or have gray lids, and recycling bins are completely green or have green lids.

New bins will all be green, but regular trash will have gray lids, recycling will have blue lids, and yard and food waste will have green lids, Barberis said.

The company will also roll out new trucks equipped with cameras to perform two route audits each year and ensure customers are placing food waste in the proper bins, she said.

The impact to all customers will be $5, or a 14.5% increase to bills. The increase encompasses the work Waste Management has undertaken to comply with SB 1383, including the purchase of the Lathrop facility, investing in new auditing technology, and the capital costs for new trucks and containers, Barberis said.

Other jurisdictions such as Stanislaus County have proposed rate increases between 25% and 100%, she said.

In 2020, Vermont implemented a law directing residents to compost waste in their yards, place it in their green waste bins for curbside pickup, or take it to waste stations. The cities of Seattle and San Francisco have similar programs.

When SB 1383 was signed into law, California also set a 2025 goal of diverting 20% of food that would have gone to landfills to feed people in need.

According to CalRecycle, residents send 11.2 billion pounds of food to landfills each year, some of which was still fresh enough to feed people in need.

Under SB 1383, food service businesses such as supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools and large event venues must start donating their excess food to soup kitchens, food banks and other food recovery programs.

Supermarkets must start donating excess food this year, while hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools and large event venues must begin doing so in 2024.

Council members suggested Waste Management and city staff could begin encouraging residents to get into the habit of separating food waste with bins in the kitchen.

Barberis said that could produce an odor indoors that residents may not like. However, residents could begin putting food waste in brown paper bags and dumping the whole package in the yard trimmings bin, as the bags are compostable, she said.

Councilman Alan Nakanishi said as much information about the bill, including the use of brown bags, should be sent to residents as soon as possible.

“It’s going to be very confusing,” he said. “First, what does organics mean? Organics is vegetables, fruits and so forth. And you can put in a brown bag, and into organic waste. Is ketchup organic? What about peels? Define organic, and the message should be, ‘Well, you can put it in a brown bag.’ It’s very confusing, because brown bags have either been waste or recyclable.”