KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Morgan at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi, I'm Morgan, a cute, soft kitten here at the Shelter. I'm only 8 months old, so I'm still very young. I was in a foster home for a couple months because of my young age, so my foster has some great info about me! I can be a bit shy when meeting new people, but who isn't!? Since being back at the Shelter, I've really come out of my shell and am very sweet, affectionate, and playful. My foster mom says that I love to nap most of all, and here at the Shelter, I snuggle most with my kennel friend, Amaretto. I'd do great with a playmate as I had others in my foster home! Ask about me today if you're interested in adopting me!"

KEARNEY, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO