Generally, people tend to be polite. We hold the door open for elderly people behind us, we give our seats to those who are unable to stand, and we wait patiently in line for our turn at the fast food counter. However, sometimes people don't act in the civilized manner we are accustomed to: A couple argues in the Walmart checkout line, a stampede succumbs to mass hysteria while grabbing a discounted TV during Black Friday, or an angry customer hurls insults at an innocent cashier. While it's up for debate what exactly makes people act like this, one thing you would never expect to drive people into a frenzy is fast food.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO