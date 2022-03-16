ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Animation artists teach fans how to draw in 'Sketchbook' trailer

By Wade Sheridan
 1 day ago
March 16 (UPI) -- Disney Animation artists show fans how to draw popular Disney characters and discuss their careers in the first trailer for Sketchbook.

Sketchbook, which is coming to Disney+ on April 27, will give viewers an inside look into the animation process and how to draw certain characters.

"A lot of people think there's this big machine behind these movies. It's actually this very intimate process," Disney Animation story artist Samantha Vilfort says in the clip released on Wednesday.

The six-part series will feature six different artists presenting how to draw characters such as Kuzco from Emperor's New Groove, Olaf from Frozen, Genie from Aladdin, Captain Hook from Peter Pan, Mirabel from Encanto and Simba from The Lion King.

Artists who will be featured include Vilfort, Gabby Capili, Hyun-Min Lee, Eric Goldberg, Jin Kim and Mark Henn.

Sketchbook hails from Walt Disney Animation in partnership with Supper Club, the creators behind Chef's Table.

