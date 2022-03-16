ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

🎥 Medical marijuana debate begins in Kansas Senate committee

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA—A hearings started Wednesday in the Senate State and Federal...

salinapost.com

Related
Salina Post

Plan aimed at keeping GOP supermajority clears Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A redistricting plan aimed at preserving the Republican supermajority in the Kansas Senate cleared the chamber Thursday on a bipartisan vote. The bill, approved 28-8, would create two districts with a pair of incumbents each. It could force Republican Sens. Michael Fagg, of El Dorado, and Rick Wilborn, of McPherson, to face off in 2024, while Republican Sen. Beverly Gossage, of Eudora, has a potential race that year against Democratic Sen. Tom Holland, of Baldwin City.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

GOP revives anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measure in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republican lawmakers on Thursday revived a proposal to weaken Kansas’ vaccination requirements for children enrolling in school and day care and to make it easier for people to get potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19. The Senate health committee approved a bill that would allow parents to get a no-questions-asked religious exemption from requirements to vaccinate their children against more than a dozen diseases, including measles, whopping cough, polio and chickenpox.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. governor issues disaster declaration as fire danger high

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has declared a state of emergency in response to a high fire danger in much of the state. The governor's office said in a news release Sunday that fire dangers are high, with the western third of Kansas under extreme fire danger warnings. All outdoor burning should be avoided on Sunday. Kelly's verbal declaration will allow state resources to be used to help respond and recover from fire damage.
Salina Post

US funeral assistance for COVID tops $2B, more eligible

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has provided more than $2 billion to help cover funeral costs for more than 300,000 families of people who died from COVID-19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday as it launches a new campaign to raise awareness about the aid to eligible families. More than 965,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salina Post

More and more Kansas libraries are fine with no overdue fees

WICHITA — Kate Webb and her 2-year-old son, Teddy, sat in the children’s section of Wichita’s Advanced Learning Library watching an educational video about animal sounds on a brightly colored monitor. “What’s that?” Teddy asked, pointing. “That’s an owl,” his mother said. “Hoooo, hoooo!”...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

FIRST FIVE: Free speech, press need freedom of information

“The right to speak and the right to print, without the right to know, are pretty empty.”. These are the words of Harold Cross, author of “The People’s Right to Know,” a book largely regarded as inspiration for the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which Congress passed in 1967.
POLITICS
Salina Post

Moderna wants 4th dose of COVID vaccine approved for adults

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults. The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer's request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

