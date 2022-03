The New York Yankees traded first baseman Luke Voit to the San Diego Padres for minor-league right-hander Justin Lange, the Yankees announced Friday. "I'm excited not only about the organization, but they've got a team ready to win," Voit said, according to NJ.com's Randy Miller. "I'm super excited. I get to play with my college teammate (Padres reliever) Pierce Johnson. I can't wait. It's 75 F every day. I don't have to deal with New York in April now. I'm really happy. It's a good thing for my career. It's a fresh start with a new team."

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO