Pine Bush School District To Host Forum Following Student Overdoses

An area school district is hosting a community forum after several students overdosed on drugs.

The overdoses took place in Orange County at Pine Bush High School, according to Donna Geidel, interim superintendent of the Pine Bush School District.

"Unfortunately, several students were transported to the hospital this week due to drug use," Geidel said in a statement to the public. "The health consequences were serious, but they have recovered and are getting support from their families."

Geidel went on to say the district is working with police who are conducting an investigation into the incidents.

To help update the school community, the district will host a community forum on Wednesday, March 16, at 7 p.m. in the high school's cafeteria.

All parents and staff are invited to attend and the event will also be live-streamed on the district's website.

"We will be sharing the facts that we know and a comprehensive plan to address substance use, abuse, and availability," Geidel said. "There will also be an educational component to help all of us become more aware of the substances, devices, and signs and symptoms of drug use."

The superintendent said the (drug) "epidemic" is widespread and has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

"It is not isolated to Pine Bush, but we must act swiftly and decisively to protect our children," she said.

