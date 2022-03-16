Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Join ESPN as the New Voices of Monday Night Football

Click here to read the full article.

Following a 20-year run as an announcing team for Fox, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have signed multiyear agreements to join ESPN as the new voices for Monday Night Football , as well as contribute content to ESPN+.

Aikman and Buck will make their regular-season MNF debut on Sept. 12.

Buck (who in 2020 received the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award) said in a tweeted video (below) that he is “beyond excited” to now be teamed with Aikman on MNF , while Aikman (who won three Super Bowl titles as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys), shared on Twitter, “Like most kids of my generation, I grew up watching MNF with Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell and my mom’s favorite, Don Meredith, so you can only imagine my excitement to be part of the legacy of MNF and continue working with Joe Buck, my broadcast partner for the last 20 years!”

ESPN and Sports Content chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement, “When you have the opportunity to bring in the iconic, longest-running NFL broadcasting duo, you take it, especially at a time when we are on the cusp of a new era in our expanding relationship with the NFL.

“The NFL continues to ascend, and we now have more games than ever before, providing additional opportunities for Joe, Troy and our deep roster of commentators.”

ESPN will carry 22 games during the upcoming NFL season, while one Monday Night Football match-up will be carried exclusively on ABC.