Lawrence County, MO

Missouri impacted by bird influenza in several counties

By Ivie Macy
 1 day ago

MISSOURI — A flock of commercial turkeys in Lawrence County, Missouri is going through an outbreak of Avian Influenza. However, this is not the only flock of birds to come down with a virus.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said this type of flu is affecting birds all over the country, but Missouri is seeing it in four different counties with Stoddard County being hit the hardest.

Below is a chart of counties impacted as well as other information on the birds and farms. The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) includes Ralls County’s non-commercial or poultry backyard operation to this list provided by the USDA.

County Date Confirmed Flock Type Flock Size
Lawrence 3/9/2022 Commercial Turkeys 37,770
Jasper 3/8/2022 Commercial Turkeys 25,015
Bates 3/4/2022 Backyard Mixed Species (non-poultry) 51
Stoddard 3/4/2022 Commercial Broiler Chickens 360,000

Avian Influenza is commonly called “bird flu” and spreads among birds through saliva, nasal discharge, and droppings. Warning signs of a flock suffering from bird flu include less eating or drinking, coughing, sneezing, quietness among the flock, less egg production, and an increase in deaths.

The MDA said chickens and other poultry products are still safe to eat as long as they are properly handled and cooked. Affected birds in Missouri have been quarantined and will not affect the food supply.

According to the CDC, the risk to the general public from sick wild birds and commercial poultry is considered low.

