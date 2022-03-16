ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Two accused of shooting at police in Northeast Memphis

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGlxF_0egzN6pq00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after being accused of shooting at police officers in Northeast Memphis Tuesday night.

Police say they were investigating an area around 9 p.m. on the 2000 block of Henrietta Road when shots were fired towards them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22e2Rz_0egzN6pq00
Officers on Henrietta March 15, 2022
Suspects on run after robbing bank in Lakeland

No injuries were reported.

Shortly after, Joe Arnold, 25, and Franklin Holliman, 23, were detained after being chased on foot, according to MPD.

Arnold faces two gun charges and attempted second-degree murder.

Holliman was charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance-oxycodone.

Holliman is in jail on a $7,600 bond.

Bond information has not been released for Arnold.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Man arrested in shooting outside Downtown club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now behind bars after he admitted to shooting a man after chasing him out of a Downtown Memphis club last month. Jason Bell admitted to officers that he was intoxicated when he got into a fight with the victim and fired shots while chasing him out of Blind Bear […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Raleigh rape suspect captured by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect wanted in a rape and burglary at a home in Raleigh last month. Officers were called to an alleged sexual assault Feb. 2 in the 3000 block of Royal Wood Drive, where someone forced his way into a home and assaulted the homeowner. Wednesday, police arrested Glen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man shot to death at Nashville gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was reportedly shot to death at a Nashville gas station Thursday morning. Metropolitan Nashville Police have identified the man as 23-year-old Cornell M. Evans. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police, the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. at the 7-11 at 3200 Clarksville Pike. The clerk reportedly told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police arrest man accused of drag racing, selling drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis man is facing serious charges after a special patrol caught him allegedly drag racing. According to investigators, officers caught 23-year-old Jeremiah Taylor racing down Winchester near Ridgeway Wednesday night. Those officers were part of a force conducting “Operation Spring Cleaning”, an effort to make the streets safer by putting more […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Lakeland, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Burglars hit several vehicles in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say several vehicles were broken into early Wednesday morning in Raleigh. Police say the burglaries happened at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in the Raleigh Millington & St. Elmo area. Memphis Police say at least one of the suspects was armed during the burglaries. The suspects were seen in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two charged after guns found, drugs found in car, rectum

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are facing charges after police say they found drugs and guns after a crash in South Memphis. Police attempted to stop a gray Infiniti G37X without tags in the area of Madison and Cleveland around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon. They say the driver refused to stop and fled the scene. Officers followed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cheap ride rip-off: Victims waiting on restitution after conviction

The man in the mugshots was a mystery.  People had no idea who they were really dealing with.  “He was really convincing”, said one Memphis woman who asked us not to show her face on television. She added, “He would send you pictures and you get to choose what you want. He had prices on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting on Park Ave. sends three to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene Thursday of a shooting in the 2300 block of Park Avenue. Police say three victims were transported to Regional One. Two of the victims are in non-critical condition. The third victim is in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG will update as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Arnold
WREG

Jeep stolen from Frayser neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying the men responsible for stealing a Jeep over the dinner hour. People living along Randolph Street in Frayser are on high alert. A man who didn’t want to be identified said he noticed his neighbor’s Jeep was missing Monday evening. “I called him was like ‘You […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Who killed Ashley McDonald? Questions remain

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Pedestrian struck on Barron Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were investigating a overnight crash involving a pedestrian. It happened overnight Wednesday around 1 a.m. on Barron Avenue, right on the edge of the Orange Mound neighborhood. Police said a woman was struck by a car and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police had Barron blocked off between South […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Police search for North Memphis burglary suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized a home in North Memphis. According to Memphis Police, homeowners in the 600 block of Thomas received a notification of an activated burglar alarm at their home on March 3 around 9:30 p.m. The victim arrived to find a broken window and several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis woman accused of TennCare fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of TennCare fraud. Latyona Smith, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday. The TBI says agents began investigating Smith in September 2021 after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity. Smith was employed by a home healthcare provider. According […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects on run after robbing bank on HWY 64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bank robbery was reported in Lakeland on Wednesday morning. It happened at the Bank of Bartlett on Highway 64 and Houston Levee. The amount stolen has not been reported. Police say the suspects fled the scene quickly after taking the money. No arrests have been made at this time. Later Wednesday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Cadence Bank on Poplar robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cadence Bank branch at 6515 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis was robbed Wednesday, police said. The suspect handed the clerk a note and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. He was wearing a New York Giants jersey with block clothing, a multicolored hat and a surgical mask, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cameras on victim’s car capture Xbox armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man trying to sell his son’s Xbox was robbed at gunpoint at a Hickory Hill Apartment complex Monday, and it was all caught on camera. Police said it happened in the middle of the day at Arbors of Hickory Ridge Apartments. “I know nothing about the apartment complex. I’ve never been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy