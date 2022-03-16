ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars are signing Rams CB Darious Williams to 3-year, $30M deal

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Sshg_0egzLjuO00

A key piece of the Rams secondary will not be back in 2022. Darious Williams is finalizing a three-year contract with the Jaguars, returning to his hometown of Jacksonville. According to Ian Rapoport, the deal is for three years and has a base value of $30 million. It’s worth up to $39 million, however, which would be an average of $13 million per year.

That would put him in the top 20 of all cornerbacks in terms of annual salary. He also gets $18 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Rapoport added that Williams had higher offers, but he wanted to return home to Jacksonville so he chose the Jaguars.

Williams was considered the top cornerback remaining after J.C. Jackson landed with the Chargers, so it’s no surprise to see there was a lot of interest in him. Last season, he played 14 games with the Rams and made a career-high 71 tackles, three of which went for a loss.

He didn’t have an interception, however, after pulling down six in his previous two years. Williams broke up nine passes and recovered one fumble, allowing 11.4 yards per catch and a passer rating of 100.1 in coverage, according to PFF.

Williams originally joined the Rams in 2018 after they claimed him off waivers from the Ravens. He made three starts in 2019 and showed promise, and in 2020, he was promoted to a full-time role.

He excelled that year, intercepting four passes in the regular season and another one in the playoffs against the Seahawks. Last season was a down year for Williams, but if he plays the way he did in 2020, the Jaguars are getting a quality defender in the secondary.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Has Agreed To Another Notable Workout

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has agreed to another notable workout with an NFL player. This weekend, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback agreed to a workout with a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey invited Kaepernick to come work out with...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Appear To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to a number of free agent and trade-worthy quarterbacks since trading Russell Wilson earlier this month. But today they made their decision on who will lead the team in 2022. According to Seahawks insider Gregg Bell, the Seahawks appear content to go with Drew...
NFL
FanSided

Falcons replace Matt Ryan in less than 2 hours

Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan as the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Check in on your friends who root for the Atlanta Falcons, as Marcus Mariota is replacing Matt Ryan. The former face of the franchise was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Damarius Bilbo
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Colin Kaepernick Speculation

Colin Kaepernick has been an NFL free agent since 2017. For four years, a chance to return to the league he was once dynamic in has never seemed likely. That said, when New Orleans Saints receiver Jalen McCleskey extended an invitation to Kaepernick to work out, the QB took it. And when video surfaced of the pair running routes on air, fans in NOLA got to thinking.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Considering Another Significant Trade

Most of the current conversation surrounding the Browns and trades revolves around quarterback Baker Mayfield. But, according to Jeremy Fowler via FanSided’s Adam Patrick, Cleveland has reportedly shown interest in another move. “The #Browns have reportedly ‘looked into’ trading for Vikings DE Danielle Hunter,” Patrick tweeted.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Chargers#Ravens#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2015 draft picks now division rivals after Falcons sign Marcus Mariota

The 2015 NFL draft class was headlined by two quarterbacks who consistently topped the boards as the best overall prospects that season. Florida State’s Jameis Winston and Oregon’s Marcus Mariota would alternate as the first- and second-ranked prospects seemingly by the day. Ultimately, Mariota defeated Winston head-to-head in a commanding 59-20 Rose Bowl win. Winston, however, would have the last laugh as he was selected first overall in the draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tennessee Titans would make Mariota the second overall selection.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Colts WR Zach Pascal signs with Eagles

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, first reported Monday by Adam Schefter of ESPN. With Pascal heading to Philly, he will be reunited with former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who is a big fan of the Old Dominion product. The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy