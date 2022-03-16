Peralta Regional Park to open in January 2023

A groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of work on the 498-acre Peralta Regional Park on the east side of Peralta Road near Gold Canyon was recently held. Work is to be completed and the park opened about January 2023.

“Peralta Park, we had the groundbreaking. And in about one year, we’re going to have a park on [Bureau of Land Management] land,” Pinal County District 5 Supervisor Jeff Serdy said at his March 10 State of the County event.

Western Utility Contractors LLC, doing business as Overley’s, was awarded a $5,334,999.97 contract on Dec. 15 for the Peralta Regional Park construction project; and Trail Stewardship Solutions was awarded a $151,194 contract for Peralta Regional Park trail construction on Jan. 5, according to Pinal County’s public purchasing portal website.

“Yeah, the Peralta Regional Park is cool; that is our big project right now,” Kent Taylor, the county’s director of open space and trails, said at the State of the County event held in Gold Canyon. “500 acres of some really pristine Sonoran Desert. I was out there this morning ... getting a little dirty, looking at the trails that are being installed and some of the roads. It is really going to be a showcase for that part of the Superstitions.”

Recreation facilities at the site will include picnic tables and shelters, equestrian and hiking trails, restrooms, car- and walk-in campsites and educational kiosks, as well as a dedicated area for stargazing.

Recreational vehicles will be allowed at the park, but are not supposed to be parking on Peralta Road now, Serdy said.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office patrols have been increased along Peralta Road to stop RVs from being parked there, and parking lots are to be enlarged at entrances to area trails, he said.

“Peralta: All the RVs that are just pulling off and staying without permits; every one of them is supposed to have a permit from state land. We have upped the patrols from Sheriff (Mark) Lamb and they are checking permits. On the way to Florence now, you just look out in the [Bureau of Land Management] land out there; there’s just RVs just out. They just pull off. They come to Arizona in this weather, they think it all belongs to them, they can stop wherever they can,” he said. “Hopefully by doing things like this park we can ... scoot them where they are supposed to be. We are ... increasing the parking lots out at Cloudview/Hieroglyphic Trail and the national forest is kicking in and they are going to make some bigger parking lots too.”

Illegal campers north of the city of Apache Junction are also being contacted on Bureau of Land Management land, Serdy said.

“Up to the north of Apache Junction, we still have the issue with the squatters — illegal campers — up there and we are making inroads with [Bureau of Land Management] and law enforcement up there too. Just everybody wants to be here; they don’t want to do it the right way so we are going to try to keep everybody safe that way,” he said.