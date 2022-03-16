FAA policy amended in favor of balloonists
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal Administration Aviation (FAA) announced they will amend a policy that would have meant a lot of canceled flights for Albuquerque balloonists. In a press release Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that hot air balloons will be able to fly over Albuquerque airspace.
The release states under the amended policy, a temporary FAA rule will allow hot air balloons to fly over Albuquerque, provided that operators sign a Letter of Agreement (LOA) with the agent certifying their agreement to proper operation procedures. The LOA will remain in effect through March 2023, then the FAA will convene a safety risk panel that will include community stakeholders to figure out a long-term solution.
The policy as it originally was written would have effectively blocked ballooning in Albuquerque’s Class-C airspace by requiring the addition of tracking devices on hot air balloons .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
