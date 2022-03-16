Second-grade Students of the Month

MINT HILL, NC – On Thursday, March 17, Queen’s Grant High School will host a career fair for 11th and 12th grade students at Morningstar Lutheran Church. “There are so many kids that a four-year college just is not the path for them,” says Queen’s Grant College Counselor Sandy Ubriaco. “Whether they’re going to Central Piedmont or taking a gap year, they need to do something. I told them all at our meeting in September: graduation is June 11. June 12 you’re either on your way to a four-year, or you’re on your way to a specialty school or community college or going to a job because your mama’s couch is not an option!”

MINT HILL, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO