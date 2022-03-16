ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win Tombigbee Classic

By Editorials
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured in no particular order are: Leroy Head Softball Coach Tabitha Baggett,...

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lady Bulldogs take division wins against Noxubee in doubleheader

The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs’ pitching behind eighth-grader Jatori Johnson and freshman D’Angel Fears carried them to a pair of division wins against Noxubee County in a doubleheader on Thursday. In the first game, the Lady Bulldogs won 18-3, and they finished off the night with a 22-1 win.
ABERDEEN, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Lady Warriors earn softball victories to improve to 5-3

The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors picked up a pair of victories last week in fast-pitch softball and enter the week with a 5-3 record. The Lady Warriors defeated Leake Central 13-0 and Northeast Lauderdale 8-4. Against Leake Central, the Lady Warriors scored three in the first, two in the second,...
SPORTS
KBTX.com

A&M breaks school record in win at Louisiana Classics

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana -- The Texas A&M men’s golf team won the 37th annual Louisiana Classics with a school-record score of 47-under Tuesday at Oakbourne Country Club. The Aggies bested the previous record of 38-under set earlier this season at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. The team win was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Meets With Surprise Team

Deshaun Watson's legal issues are starting to fall by the wayside, and as a result, teams are seriously considering a trade for the Houston Texans star. Had it not been for his off-the-field issues, Watson would have been on a new team last season, but alas, that did not happen. Now, Watson is starting to meet with various teams that want him, and so far, it seems like there is plenty of interest in his services.
NFL
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Anniston Star

2021-22 All-St. Clair County basketball teams recognized

St. Clair County Schools recently recognized its 2021-22 all-county boys and girls basketball teams. The girls team includes Sera Beth Potter (Ashville); Destany Chattman and Tori Pyles (Moody); Sammie Day-Jones, Cadence Buchanan and Campbell Adams (Ragland); Jayla Whitsey (St. Clair County); Makalyn Kyser, Farrah Hawkins, Bella Bullington and MVP Abbie Talton (Springville). The Head Coach of the Year award went to Springville’s Warren House.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Big Lead

Iowa Screwed By Missed Call in Upset Loss to Richmond

Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cause Of Death Announced For Ex-NFL Linebacker

Back in September, the NFL world learned that former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passed away. He was just 37 years old. This week, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office ruled that Haralson passed away from a stroke. Haralson passed away at his...
NFL
WKBN

Springfield Tigers Softball Preview

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield closed out last year by winning four of their last five games to finish with an even 9-9-1 record. This season, the Tigers are without Abby Joseph (.548 BA, 15 2Bs, 26 RBIs) and Carlee Bacon (.397 BA) who both graduated last spring. Springfield returns eight letter winners in […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Neshoba Democrat

Rockets baseball team loses close one to Ethel, blasts Choctaw

The Neshoba Central baseball team split a pair of games last week and came into this week with a 7-2 record. The Rockets dropped a 9-8 decision to Ethel and then defeated Choctaw County, 9-3. The Rockets were to play three games this week, weather permitting. They were scheduled to...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

MELHS softball 'continues to grow'

Metro-East Lutheran coach Rob Stock is used to having a younger softball team. Last year's team that finished 3-11 featured only one junior and one senior, and this year is no exception. "Those underclassmen from last year are now moved up, so we continue to grow," Stock said. "We have a strong freshman class and we're happy with where we're going."
SPORTS
Fox Sports Radio

Cowboys Lucked Out By Losing Randy Gregory

On Wednesday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn explains why the Cowboys may look back and be thankful Randy Gregory decided to take his talents to Denver. Brady Quinn: "You know what I find bizarre? He's only started 12 games and he's going to be 30 this year. Think about that for a second... He's never had more than 6 sacks in a season. He's never played 16 games in a season. There's a lot of questions about his ability to consistently show up, be out there and play...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler signs with new team

It feels like the Atlanta Falcons have been watching numerous free agents walk out the door for new teams. With Foye Oluokun signing a big deal to go to Jacksonville and Russell Gage signing with a division rival, the Falcons are losing players left and right. Now they have lost another player who has been with the team for a long time.
NFL

