Win Tombigbee Classic

The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs’ pitching behind eighth-grader Jatori Johnson and freshman D’Angel Fears carried them to a pair of division wins against Noxubee County in a doubleheader on Thursday. In the first game, the Lady Bulldogs won 18-3, and they finished off the night with a 22-1 win.
The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors picked up a pair of victories last week in fast-pitch softball and enter the week with a 5-3 record. The Lady Warriors defeated Leake Central 13-0 and Northeast Lauderdale 8-4. Against Leake Central, the Lady Warriors scored three in the first, two in the second,...
LAFAYETTE, Louisiana -- The Texas A&M men’s golf team won the 37th annual Louisiana Classics with a school-record score of 47-under Tuesday at Oakbourne Country Club. The Aggies bested the previous record of 38-under set earlier this season at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. The team win was...
One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
Deshaun Watson's legal issues are starting to fall by the wayside, and as a result, teams are seriously considering a trade for the Houston Texans star. Had it not been for his off-the-field issues, Watson would have been on a new team last season, but alas, that did not happen. Now, Watson is starting to meet with various teams that want him, and so far, it seems like there is plenty of interest in his services.
SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
St. Clair County Schools recently recognized its 2021-22 all-county boys and girls basketball teams. The girls team includes Sera Beth Potter (Ashville); Destany Chattman and Tori Pyles (Moody); Sammie Day-Jones, Cadence Buchanan and Campbell Adams (Ragland); Jayla Whitsey (St. Clair County); Makalyn Kyser, Farrah Hawkins, Bella Bullington and MVP Abbie Talton (Springville). The Head Coach of the Year award went to Springville’s Warren House.
Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
Back in September, the NFL world learned that former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passed away. He was just 37 years old. This week, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office ruled that Haralson passed away from a stroke. Haralson passed away at his...
WILLMAR — It's a shot that Tech's Devin Yeager will remember for the rest of his life.
The scoreboard had 12 seconds left as No. 1 Alexandria and No. 2 Tech were tied 69-69 in the Section 8-3A championship game at Willmar High School on Thursday night.
The Tigers took a timeout to discuss its...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield closed out last year by winning four of their last five games to finish with an even 9-9-1 record. This season, the Tigers are without Abby Joseph (.548 BA, 15 2Bs, 26 RBIs) and Carlee Bacon (.397 BA) who both graduated last spring. Springfield returns eight letter winners in […]
The Neshoba Central baseball team split a pair of games last week and came into this week with a 7-2 record. The Rockets dropped a 9-8 decision to Ethel and then defeated Choctaw County, 9-3. The Rockets were to play three games this week, weather permitting. They were scheduled to...
Metro-East Lutheran coach Rob Stock is used to having a younger softball team.
Last year's team that finished 3-11 featured only one junior and one senior, and this year is no exception.
"Those underclassmen from last year are now moved up, so we continue to grow," Stock said. "We have a strong freshman class and we're happy with where we're going."
On Wednesday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn explains why the Cowboys may look back and be thankful Randy Gregory decided to take his talents to Denver. Brady Quinn: "You know what I find bizarre? He's only started 12 games and he's going to be 30 this year. Think about that for a second... He's never had more than 6 sacks in a season. He's never played 16 games in a season. There's a lot of questions about his ability to consistently show up, be out there and play...
It feels like the Atlanta Falcons have been watching numerous free agents walk out the door for new teams. With Foye Oluokun signing a big deal to go to Jacksonville and Russell Gage signing with a division rival, the Falcons are losing players left and right. Now they have lost another player who has been with the team for a long time.
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
