Win Tombigbee Classic

Deshaun Watson's legal issues are starting to fall by the wayside, and as a result, teams are seriously considering a trade for the Houston Texans star. Had it not been for his off-the-field issues, Watson would have been on a new team last season, but alas, that did not happen. Now, Watson is starting to meet with various teams that want him, and so far, it seems like there is plenty of interest in his services.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO