Is Dr Anthony Fauci in the witness protection programme?Not even Florida governor Ron DeSantis was serious when he joked about the architect of the US’s Covid response being given a new identity.But the quip has led to frantic debunking and fact-checking to dispel the impression that Dr Fauci, once a prime time fixture, has been shuffled aside to divert attention from politically unpopular Covid lockdowns and mandates."Think about what they’ve done, Fauci is in the witness protection programme now, they don’t want him out there," Mr DeSantis said at a press conference on 2 March."If you listen to them,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO