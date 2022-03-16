WATCH: Build a 'bulletproof' business at today's Connect Now

Accenture launches dedicated Metaverse Continuum business group as physical and virtual realities converge to reshape human experiences. A new report from Accenture ACN reveals that the "Metaverse Continuum," a spectrum of digitally enhanced worlds, realities and business models, is redefining how the world works, operates and interacts. According to the Accenture Technology Vision 2022, "Meet Me in the Metaverse: The Continuum of Technology and Experience Reshaping Business," businesses are racing toward a future that is very different from the one they were designed to operate in — as technologies, such as extended reality, blockchain, digital twins and edge computing, are converging to reshape human experiences.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO