Judy Greer: My career lets me shop at Target and eat at Subway unrecognized

By Nicki Gostin
 1 day ago
Judy Greer is able to go shopping at Target and eat at Subway unrecognized. Getty Images

Judy Greer is thankful that playing second banana allows her to order footlongs from Subway and buy scented candles at Target unrecognized.

“I can go to Target and stop at a rest area,” the actress tells Page Six in a new interview. “I was just having a family reunion, and we stopped at a rest stop in Kentucky to go to Subway.

“And the girl who was making my sandwich was like, ‘You look like that actress, but there’s no way that actress would be here in the middle of Kentucky in Subway, so I know you’re not her,'” she gleefully recounts. “My cousin and I were giggling.”

Greer played Bluth family secretary Kitty in “Arrested Development.”

Greer, 46, has been a scene-stealer for years, delighting audiences in “Arrested Development,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Jurassic World,” “Ant-Man” and, of course, as Lucy Wyman, Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner)’s duplicitous friend in “13 Going on 30.”

Asked whether the rumors of a sequel are in fact true, Greer interestingly chooses to go with the “no comment” route, though she does say, “I don’t know what the future has in store, but I’ll tell you one thing: me and Jen and Mark [Ruffalo] want to work together [again] so badly.”

Greer is well aware how beloved the film is, having marveled at the wide demographic of fans, and says, “Jen and I sometimes joke about how it’s like the only film we’ve ever done.”

Greer was the backstabbing friend in “13 Going on 30.”

Greer’s latest project is the splashy “Fargo”-esque miniseries “The Thing About Pam,” based on the true story of Pam Hupp, who allegedly murdered her friend Betsy Faria in small-town Missouri in 2011 and pinned it on Betsy’s husband, Russ.

In it, Greer plays prosecutor Leah Askey, who sports a rather severe haircut. The bizarre case was covered on “Dateline” and later became a hit podcast.

“It’s very much a ‘Karen’ haircut,” she concedes. “It was a wig, and I felt almost like I was cheating every morning when we put it on because it put me immediately into character. It made me think about how much I rely on my hair to hide behind, and when I was in this whole other look, I really loved it.

Greer sports a rather severe hairstyle in “The Thing About Pam.”

“I just love changing my appearance for work. It’s so fun and it makes it so easy and just kinda one of the cool things we get to do as actors.”

One bonus to working on the series — besides working with Renée Zellweger (“There’s a reason she’s won two Oscars”) — was the chance to meet the show’s narrator, “Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison.

Greer complains that she and Bobby Cannavale have no special powers in “Ant-Man.”

“He’s kinda erased himself as a person,” Greer jokes. “He’s just now like ‘Keith Morrison Dateline.'”

It seems like the only bone Greer has to pick with her career right now is her decided lack of superpowers in the Marvel franchise “Ant-Man,” but other than that, she acknowledges being lower down on the call sheet means a longer career.

“I wouldn’t have said that 20 years ago, but today, 100 percent,” she says.

