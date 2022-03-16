Tyler Steen, Vanderbilt Offensive Tackle Transfer, Schedules Visit to Kentucky

Good morning, folks. Basketball season in the Bluegrass has come to an early end. The Kentucky men’s team infamously fell to 15-seed Saint Peter’s in the opening round on Thursday, which has sparked a serious coaching debate among fans that will surely extend into the offseason (John Calipari has already attempted to jump in front of this, issuing an interestingly worded message to the fans on Saturday). The women’s side didn’t do much better despite coming into the postseason on a 10-game winning streak. 6-seed Kentucky WBB was dropped by 11-seed Princeton in the NCAA Tournament opener on Saturday afternoon up in Bloomington. But not only that, the 2022 UK Healthcare Boy’s Sweet 16 state champion was crowned on Saturday night — the George Rogers Clark Cardinals — marking the final high school contest of the season across the Commonwealth.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO