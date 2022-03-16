ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Steen, Vanderbilt Offensive Tackle Transfer, Schedules Visit to Kentucky

 4 days ago
One of the most sought after offensive line prospects in the transfer portal is planning a trip to Lexington. Kentucky Sports Radio has learned former Vanderbilt starter Tyler Steen is expected to visit UK’s campus when spring practice resumes Monday, March 21. Mark Stoops’ team is currently enjoying some time off...

