Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava of Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High has narrowed his list to five schools- Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 5 player in the 2023 class according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting services. Iamaleava also ranks as the No.3 quarterback in the nation, and the second-best player in California.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO