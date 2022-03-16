ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Norwalk Proclaims Feb. 22, 2022 Penny Brothers’ Day

Norwalk, California
Norwalk, California
 3 days ago

Norwalk, CA – On March 15, 2022, the City of Norwalk proclaimed February 22, 2022 as Penny Brothers’ Day in honor of NFL stars Elijhaa and Rashaad Penny.

Both gentlemen are alumnus of Norwalk High School. Elijhaa graduated in 2011 and Rashaad graduated in 2014. Both wore jersey number twenty-two, which was retired last month by Norwalk High School on February 22, 2022.

“My City Council colleagues, and I are very proud to be able to proclaim February 22, 2022 as the Penny Brothers’ Day,” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez, “It’s not often that you get a local resident playing in a sport in a major league, let alone two local residents that happen to be brothers. Having them give back to the community that they grew up in is inspiring for younger residents to strive to make their own dreams a reality.”

Beyond their accolades on the football field, they have done a lot to give back to the Norwalk community. They started a foundation called the Two Cents Family Foundation that provides recreational experiences and educational resources to children in Norwalk.

Through their foundation, the brothers have offered free football camps to teach young players about sportsmanship, teamwork, and hard work, while incorporating mentorship. The foundation has also hosted a backpack giveaway in the past that was well attended by residents.

The City hopes to continue to collaborate with Elijhaa and Rashaad Penny on future community events.

# # #

Comments / 0

Related
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: ‘Rebel Daughter Day’ in Art Park

NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos Tuesday in the Isaacs Street parking lot owned by real estate broker Jason Milligan. Rebel Daughter Cookies has taken the space formerly solely occupied by Nutty Bunny, on the eastern side of the former Leonard Street municipal parking lot. Owner Anna Grossman organized a women-owned business pop-up and about 30 companies attended, Milligan said. It was a grand opening that coincided with International Women’s Day.
NORWALK, CT
Sandusky Register

Edison softball to host fundraiser in memory of Traci Johnston

UPDATE: The fundraiser event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to weather and a conflict with the indoor facility. A reschedule date has not been determined. Traci Johnston loved Edison soccer and softball. And in her memory, the Chargers in those sports help to pay Johnston’s memory forward.
EDISON, OH
Oswego County Today

Volunteering With Special Olympics New York A Rewarding Experience For Cayuga Nursing Students

AUBURN, NY – Nursing students from Cayuga Community College recently stepped forward to promote health education with athletes at Special Olympics New York’s Winter Games. Saying it was a rewarding volunteer opportunity to help Special Olympics athletes improve their health choices, the students spent several hours at the February 26 event in Syracuse talking with participants. The experience to support the athletes and discuss their accomplishments at the Special Olympics was “eye-opening,” said several students.
AUBURN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Norwalk, California

Norwalk, California

12
Followers
20
Post
240
Views
ABOUT

Norwalk is a suburban city in Los Angeles County, California, United States. The population was 105,549 at the 2010 census

Comments / 0

Community Policy