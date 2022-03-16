Norwalk Proclaims Feb. 22, 2022 Penny Brothers’ Day

Norwalk, CA – On March 15, 2022, the City of Norwalk proclaimed February 22, 2022 as Penny Brothers’ Day in honor of NFL stars Elijhaa and Rashaad Penny.

Both gentlemen are alumnus of Norwalk High School. Elijhaa graduated in 2011 and Rashaad graduated in 2014. Both wore jersey number twenty-two, which was retired last month by Norwalk High School on February 22, 2022.

“My City Council colleagues, and I are very proud to be able to proclaim February 22, 2022 as the Penny Brothers’ Day,” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez, “It’s not often that you get a local resident playing in a sport in a major league, let alone two local residents that happen to be brothers. Having them give back to the community that they grew up in is inspiring for younger residents to strive to make their own dreams a reality.”

Beyond their accolades on the football field, they have done a lot to give back to the Norwalk community. They started a foundation called the Two Cents Family Foundation that provides recreational experiences and educational resources to children in Norwalk.

Through their foundation, the brothers have offered free football camps to teach young players about sportsmanship, teamwork, and hard work, while incorporating mentorship. The foundation has also hosted a backpack giveaway in the past that was well attended by residents.

The City hopes to continue to collaborate with Elijhaa and Rashaad Penny on future community events.

