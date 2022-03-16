4-star EDGE Derion Gullette looking at Big Ten, SEC visits

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Goux Gate closed: Welcome to Norman, California. USC Trojans 2022 spring practices under Lincoln Riley, which officially begin on Tuesday afternoon, may more resemble the “closed shop” of the Norman Oklahoma Sooners than the past “open shop” of the Southern California Trojans. Goux Gate, the cardinal sliding door entrance into the Trojans' Howard Jones/Brian Kennedy twin practice fields, is now essentially verboten with few exceptions and a compromised media regiment. Goux Gate closed – Part 2: Obviously, a radical change in this spring’s activities first began with the announcement that no parents or families being allowed to watch spring ball until the annual noontime public spring game on Saturday, April 23, in the Coliseum. Basically, Lincoln Riley has brought to Los Angeles his proven Norman format that he used successfully as the Oklahoma head coach. Then again, maybe Riley is actually bringing the spring blueprint he learned under legendary Sooners' head coach and College Football Hall of Famer Bob Stoops.

