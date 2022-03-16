ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star EDGE Derion Gullette looking at Big Ten, SEC visits

By Keegan Pope about 6 hours
 4 days ago
SB Nation

The refs marred North Carolina’s upset win over No. 1 Baylor in March Madness

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels dominated No. 1 seed Baylor for the first 30 minutes of their round of 32 matchup in the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament on Saturday. That’s when Baylor started a massive comeback fueled by their full court press defense and aided by several questionable calls and non-calls from the refs that had all of social media talking about a conspiracy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Sec
On3.com

College GameDay: Picks for Sunday's NCAA Tournament Round of 32

After an exciting Saturday slate, ESPN brought the College GameDay crew back to preview the Round of 32 ahead of an exciting slate of Sunday’s iteration. Starting with 5-seed Houston taking on 4-seed Illinois, there’s a bevy of matchups that could provide spectators with memorable upsets on the schedule.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
FanSided

Auburn football: 2 GA 4-star prospects to visit campus this weekend

Auburn football’s next big recruiting event is set to take place on campus this weekend, and the visitor list continues to grow by the day. Two 4-star prospects from the Peach State have confirmed that they will be headed to the Plains this weekend to see what second-year head coach Bryan Harsin’s program is all about.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Auburn players explain how their first-round win was a return to form

Although it captured the SEC regular season championship and was the No. 1 seed for the SEC Tournament, Auburn didn’t live it up to its expectations and failed to accomplish its goal of winning the league tournament title. Instead, the Tigers suffered an upset loss to eighth-seeded Texas A&M in the quarterfinal round to cut their time significantly shorter in Tampa.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

KSR Today: Post-basketball season blues

Good morning, folks. Basketball season in the Bluegrass has come to an early end. The Kentucky men’s team infamously fell to 15-seed Saint Peter’s in the opening round on Thursday, which has sparked a serious coaching debate among fans that will surely extend into the offseason (John Calipari has already attempted to jump in front of this, issuing an interestingly worded message to the fans on Saturday). The women’s side didn’t do much better despite coming into the postseason on a 10-game winning streak. 6-seed Kentucky WBB was dropped by 11-seed Princeton in the NCAA Tournament opener on Saturday afternoon up in Bloomington. But not only that, the 2022 UK Healthcare Boy’s Sweet 16 state champion was crowned on Saturday night — the George Rogers Clark Cardinals — marking the final high school contest of the season across the Commonwealth.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Michigan hockey beats Minnesota for Big Ten Tournament title

The Michigan hockey team lost the regular season Big Ten title to Minnesota on the last weekend of the season, getting swept by Notre Dame. The Wolverines completed their revenge tour Saturday night in Minneapolis in front of a record crowd, beating the Golden Gophers 4-3 a week after beating the Fighting Irish in the semifinals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: Behind closed doors

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Goux Gate closed: Welcome to Norman, California. USC Trojans 2022 spring practices under Lincoln Riley, which officially begin on Tuesday afternoon, may more resemble the “closed shop” of the Norman Oklahoma Sooners than the past “open shop” of the Southern California Trojans. Goux Gate, the cardinal sliding door entrance into the Trojans' Howard Jones/Brian Kennedy twin practice fields, is now essentially verboten with few exceptions and a compromised media regiment. Goux Gate closed – Part 2: Obviously, a radical change in this spring’s activities first began with the announcement that no parents or families being allowed to watch spring ball until the annual noontime public spring game on Saturday, April 23, in the Coliseum. Basically, Lincoln Riley has brought to Los Angeles his proven Norman format that he used successfully as the Oklahoma head coach. Then again, maybe Riley is actually bringing the spring blueprint he learned under legendary Sooners' head coach and College Football Hall of Famer Bob Stoops.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Report: Bruce Pearl provides update on Jaylin Williams' playing status

Early in the second half of Friday’s game between the Auburn Tigers and Jacksonville State, Auburn stars Walker Kessler and Jaylin Williams were involved in a scary collision under the basket. Kessler went up to block a shot, and as he came down, his arm swing out and his elbow caught Williams in the mouth, chipping multiple teeth.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

