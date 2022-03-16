Reader Opinion: Not against EVs

I am afraid that Tom Evslin’s commentary on electric vehicles misses the mark rather badly, mostly by failing to recognize the enormous efficiency advantage of EVs. While a conventional internal combustion engine car typically converts somewhere between 12% and 30% of the energy it consumes into motion, EVs are generally more than 75% efficient. Under normal stop-and-go driving conditions, regenerative braking can boost overall efficiencies to 85% to 90% (see fig. 2 “infographic”). This is at least three times, and typically four times, as efficient as conventional internal combustion engine cars.
Comments / 0