Reader Opinion: Not against EVs

As the average price for gas in the U.S. remains well above $4 per gallon, you might be thinking twice about the type of vehicle you’re driving. Some Twitter users are claiming that it’s still cheaper to drive a gas-powered vehicle rather than an electric vehicle, even with these high gas prices. An article from Fox Business, which claims that filling a car with gas can be cheaper than charging an electric vehicle, is also making the rounds on social media.

