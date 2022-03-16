ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Scenic Ride Passes A Miners Cemetery 150 Miles From Twin Falls ID

By Greg Jannetta
 5 days ago
For Idaho fans of off-road adventures, there's a trail accessible to hikers and ATV owners that takes you deep into the Boise National Forest and offers great views, a glimpse into abandoned prospecting sites, and even a nineteenth-century miners cemetery. Idaho City is located 150 miles northwest of Twin...

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

