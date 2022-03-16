Alleged Gumball Machine Thief Arrested

A crash involving four cars injured two people on Monday afternoon in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Nissan Rogue, driven by 24-year-old Malik R. Miller of Jefferson City, was fleeing from law enforcement around 2 p.m. when he exited westbound 50 at Dix Road and failed to negotiate the turn, causing the Nisan to collide with a southbound 2004 Honda Accord, driven by 18-year-old Tiffany Ayala of Centertown. The Honda then spun around and hit a southbound 2020 Kia Telluride, driven by 49-year-old Laura R. Strong of Lohman. The Nissan continued northbound on Dix Road until it collided with a southbound 2006 Chevrolet 3500, driven by 36-year-old Bradley W. Wieberg of Freeburg.

COLE COUNTY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO