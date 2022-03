Back in November of last year, CarBuzz uncovered designs for a virtual reality (VR) system that Audi had developed to help improve the sales experience at its dealerships. This sort of thing has been done before, so as interesting as it seemed, it wasn't a revolutionary idea either. But as it turns out, Audi has not been exploring only one avenue when it comes to introducing VR tech to the world and has now announced that, starting in June 2022, "select Audi vehicles with the MIB 3 infotainment system" will be manufactured with the ability to support Holoride, a VR system that will adapt virtual content to the car's driving movements in real time.

