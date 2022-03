Doctor Who fans should expect Jodie Whittaker's regeneration episode to be a cinematic event. Whittaker is wrapping up her time as the Thirteenth Doctor with three specials leading into her regeneration. The first, "Eve of the Daleks," debuted on New Year's Day. The next will debut this spring and bring back a classic Doctor Who monster in "Legend fo the Sea Devils." Whittaker's regeneration will take place in a special coinciding with the BBC's 100th anniversary. In a new issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Doctor Who producer Matt Strevens had some exciting teases for fans anxious to see Whittaker's Doctor Who finale.

