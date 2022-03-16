ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Scenic Ride Passes A Miners Cemetery 150 Miles From Twin Falls ID

By Greg Jannetta
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For Idaho fans of off-road adventures, there's a trail accessible to hikers and ATV owners that takes you deep into the Boise National Forest and offers great views, a glimpse into abandoned prospecting sites, and even a nineteenth-century miners cemetery. Idaho City is located 150 miles northwest of Twin...

98.3 The Snake

Try Fishing at Burley Freedom Pond (March 22)

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Teens and adults on spring break in the Burley area have a chance to try fishing without any need for a license or equipment. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a free fishing event with the Take Me Fishing trailer at the Freedom Park Pond in Burley on March 22, (Tuesday) for anyone 14 years of age or older; yes even adults can try casting a line. Staff with Fish and Game will be on hand between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the expertise along with fishing poles and bait. Idaho Fish and Game said all other fishing rules will still apply. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, weather on Tuesday should be favorable for fishing with temperatures in the Burley area forecast to be in the mid 50's with sunny skies and a light breeze. For any information on the fishing event you can call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Affordable Housing Found in Idaho’s Magic Valley

Who says there’s no affordable housing in the Magic Valley? I came across this fixer-upper while out joyriding at $4.35 a gallon. I do it because somebody has to. It’s located in Jerome County and a short drive to go shopping in both Jerome and Twin Falls. Since you will be moving in as we approach summer, you can see you wouldn’t immediately need air conditioning. There will be a steady breeze blowing through!
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Wind Project Planned for Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A company developing a wind farm project in the Magic Valley announced this week a second project for Twin Falls County. Magic Valley Energy LLC, part of LS Power, announced the beginning planning phase for the Salmon Falls Wind Energy Project for southern Twin Falls County. This is the second wind energy project the company is working on in addition to the Lava Wind Energy Project near Shoshone, Dietrich, and the Hunt area. Magic Valley Energy said it is in the process of talking with federal, state, and local entities on the Salmon Falls project. According to the company website, a map of the impacted area shows the project would span along Salmon Falls Creek north on federal land from the dam to E 3200 North with some portions extending west towards Hollister. The proposed project is expected to generate 800 megawatts of electricity. "The Salmon Falls proposal is uniquely situated at the confluence of a number of key siting characteristics, including favorable wind resources, availability of suitable land, compatibility with existing land uses, a general absence of sensitive biological resources, and proximity to existing and future planned high voltage transmission lines to deliver the wind energy to market," said the company in a statement this week. The company is aiming at construction to start in 2024, if the project is approved. According to the company, construction of the project would create hundreds of jobs, 20 permanent jobs, and contribute an estimated $46 million in tax revenue during construction. Magic Valley Energy is in the approval process for the Lava Wind Project, a 1,000 megawatt proposal that would construct 400 wind turbines. LS Power, the parent company, also list a transmission line, Southwest Intertie Project North (SWIP), project on its website that would extend from Jerome County, Idaho south to Nevada.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

A Big Gun Show Scheduled This Weekend in Buhl, ID

Firearms are a major source of fundraising in Buhl. The annual gun show at the senior center is on Saturday. Your paid admission benefits the center. You can also leave something additional if you’re feeling charitable. I believe the last time I attended the program, the cost was three dollars. The show opens at eight o’clock in the morning and ends at five o’clock in the afternoon.
BUHL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
98.3 The Snake

What is the Reason for Tons of Frustration Through the Magic Valley?

For many residents in the Magic Valley and across the state of Idaho, yesterday was an extremely frustrating day, and it has continued to roll over into today. For anyone that has Century Link as their internet provider, their internet was down all day on Tuesday. Most people in Buhl use Century Link as well as many in the area and region. The entire town was cut off and many across the state as well were left wondering why it was out and how long it would be. While it never fully got resolved yesterday, some answers have finally come out as to what happened and when it will be resolved.
WENDELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Magic Valley Fish and Game Access Site Closed to Address Flooding Issues

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-A fishing and camping site along the Snake River near Buhl will be closed during the early part of spring to address flooding issues. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the closure of the Cedar Draw access site northeast of Buhl for a construction project that will make improvement to the site that often floods during high river flows. The closure is to protect the safety of the public and construction crews. The project will install new restrooms that will be higher so they don't get flooded during the spring. The access site has a boat ramp along with camping sites when open. Idaho Fish and Game said the closure is expected to last through early April.
BUHL, ID
98.3 The Snake

8 Activities to Do During Spring Break this Year in Twin Falls

Spring break begins this weekend, and many parents will be looking for ways to keep their children active, entertained, and out of the house. While many kids will want to stay inside and play video games, sleep, or binge-watch something on Netflix, there are many options to keep them busy during the break. Here are some ideas and deals to help entertain them day-to-day.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Beans & Brews Twin Falls/Jerome Permanently Closed?

SPECULATION: Signs point to the Beans and Brews locations in Twin Falls and Jerome possibly being permanently closed. We don't know exactly when it happened, but many people on social media claimed to have been to Beans & Bews as late as Tuesday, only to find them closed Wednesday. And after a little bit of searching, it appears as though this could be a permanent situation.
JEROME, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Housing Costs Could Stay Sky High for Many Years

If you’re thinking about buying a home, maybe you can wait for another year. I saw a story where an economist was predicting the housing market is about to go south. More bear than a bull in market terms. I don’t think any of us rely on one prediction before making one of the largest purchases of our lives and, yet. On the very same day, I came across this projection at Fortune.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

