WATCH: Steny Hoyer needs to be reminded to stand for Zelensky

Vladimir Putin is resorting to extreme tactics because his “back is against the wall”, according to Joe Biden, including using hypersonic missiles in Ukraine.The projectiles, whose high velocity make them extremely difficult to intercept, were used to destroy a weapons depot in Ukraine on Friday. “Putin’s back is against the wall,” Mr Biden said in remarks on Monday. “He wasn’t anticipating the extent or strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater severity, the tactics he may employ.”In addition to the high-powered missiles, the president warned that the Russia military might deploy...
