WATCH: Steny Hoyer needs to be reminded to stand for Zelensky

A no-fly zone is needed over Ukraine to prevent a “humanitarian catastrophe”, its president has said in an appeal to foreign leaders.Volodymyr Zelensky said the international community would be responsible for what followed if it did not implement the measure.The president has repeatedly called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine - which would ban all unauthorised aircraft from the area - as it faces an invasion by neighbouring Russia. This has been met with resistance from Western allies, who have expressed concern it would involve them in direct military action against Russia and escalate the war in Europe. But Mr...

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO