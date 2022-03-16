ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WATCH: Steny Hoyer needs to be reminded to stand for Zelensky

By Luke Gentile, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 5 days ago

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, appeared to be verbally prodded by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, after he remained seated following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's virtual...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson appointment would ‘humiliate’ Supreme Court and make US like Rwanda

Fox News host Tucker Carlson derided President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Carlson, who has the highest-rated cable news show, said Mr Biden did not care about the country he led by announcing his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. “Let’s say you wanted to humiliate and degrade it and undermine its ancient institutions,” he said. “Well you might take the single most important appointed position in the entire government and announce in public that you were filling that position on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Biden says Putin used hypersonic missile in Ukraine because his ‘back is against the wall’

Vladimir Putin is resorting to extreme tactics because his “back is against the wall”, according to Joe Biden, including using hypersonic missiles in Ukraine.The projectiles, whose high velocity make them extremely difficult to intercept, were used to destroy a weapons depot in Ukraine on Friday. “Putin’s back is against the wall,” Mr Biden said in remarks on Monday. “He wasn’t anticipating the extent or strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater severity, the tactics he may employ.”In addition to the high-powered missiles, the president warned that the Russia military might deploy...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Democrat#Ukrainian
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden releases Russian cyberattack warning to all Americans – here it is

President Joe Biden released a statement to all Americans on Monday afternoon warning that Russia may target the U.S. with cyberattacks. This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience. I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners. It’s part of Russia’s playbook. Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine: Zelensky says no-fly zone needed to prevent ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

A no-fly zone is needed over Ukraine to prevent a “humanitarian catastrophe”, its president has said in an appeal to foreign leaders.Volodymyr Zelensky said the international community would be responsible for what followed if it did not implement the measure.The president has repeatedly called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine - which would ban all unauthorised aircraft from the area - as it faces an invasion by neighbouring Russia. This has been met with resistance from Western allies, who have expressed concern it would involve them in direct military action against Russia and escalate the war in Europe. But Mr...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Gazette

WATCH LIVE: President Zelensky to address Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Congress on Wednesday in an attempt to seek additional military aid amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky is expected to request additional military armaments, based on early reports. These armaments will include anti-ship missiles, improved satellite navigation technology, drones, and several other military options. The requests will not be presented as an alternative to earlier requests made by Ukraine for additional jets.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy