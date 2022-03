Mississippi State hired New Mexico State coach Chris Jans as the school's next men's basketball coach on Sunday. Terms of Jans' contract were not disclosed. "The Mississippi State Family is thrilled to welcome Chris Jans as our next head coach," athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. "Throughout our thorough research, what stood out about Coach Jans was his culture of accountability, hard-working mentality, emphasis on player development, and vision for the future. Coach Jans is a proven leader and winner, who is considered by many to be one of the top coaches in the game. He is a tireless recruiter, brilliant Xs and Os tactician, and his overall resume speaks for itself."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO