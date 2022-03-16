Giants eyeballing Georgia running back James Cook in 2022 NFL Draft?

Today was a wild day in the land of the Giants, with the unexpected release of Logan Ryan. NFL Twitter has been all over the place with claims and counter-claims about whether this is a pre-June 1 or post-June 1 cut, how much the Giants gain in cap space, and so on, with reporters like Jeremy Fowler breaking the news and claiming the GIants will save $6.3M on the cap, Jason Fitzgerald questioning that number, Zack Rosenblatt tweeting information, only to have to delete his tweet later, and so on. It now seems that the cap savings will only be $775K. And if I understand correctly, not even that much, because removing Ryan from the roster means that he is replaced on the top 51 by a player previously below that making $705K. So the cap savings is only $70K, although as JurisDoctor points out, his salary is guaranteed only up to $5.5M and only against injury. So it looks like the Giants save maybe $9.25M in cash payout, according to https://overthecap.com/player/logan-ryan/2316/ (I defer though to JurisDoctor and anyone else who understands these details better than me).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO