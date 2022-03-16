ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants eyeballing Georgia running back James Cook in 2022 NFL Draft?

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite everything he has going on with Wednesday being the first official day of 2022 NFL free agency, word began filtering out on Tuesday that New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen would be in attendance at the Georgia Pro Day. That has indeed turned out to be the...

www.bigblueview.com

Big Blue View

An Ex Giants Scout's Impression of Daniel Jones

Https://giantswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/18/former-new-york-giants-scout-weighs-in-on-qb-daniel-jones/. This is somewhat telling of what most of us already think. Having the physical tools while important is likely not enough without the right mental framework that allows some of the better QBs to rise to the top of the league. If Schoen believes that he can find a QB in this draft that has the tools to be successful, I'm all for him taking one this year because I don't believe what we have is good enough.
NFL
Big Blue View

2023 Draft Capital

First Trade; was to prevent Seattle Moving up;; Caroline Gave me 6th Pick and 2nd RD 2023 for the 5th Pick and 173rd Pick in this draft. Second Trade was New Orleans coming a knocking; for the 6th Pick, NO gave me 18th and 1 and 2nd in 2023. Third...
NFL
Big Blue View

Avoiding My Responsibilities 4 round Mock

Here is my 54th mock this month. Im not sure why I even enjoy doing them but I do. Its the closest ill ever get to being a GM. I went no trades but my hope is that someone offers us a first round pick next year and we dont drop below 17 to get it.
NFL
Big Blue View

Prospects most likely to make a pro bowl

Thought I'd make a list on nfl draft prospects that I consider most likely to make a pro bowl. Let me know if you agree, or would remove/add names.
NFL
Big Blue View

Logan Ryan cut!1

I called this as a possible surprise based on the notes on Over the Cap that indicated his 2022 salary was guaranteed for injury only. I think the cap savings is less than $4 million but the cash savings is something like $9.5 million. This makes keeping Bradberry more likely.
NFL
Big Blue View

Is Schoen Tanking 2022?

I've been puzzled by some of the moves that Schoen has been making (or not making). The lightbulb finally turned on for me. The justification of not kicking the can down the road with restructuring is nonsense, as argued by JurisDoctor81. Restructuring is a common practice in the NFL. Every team does it. It's just an accounting trick.
NFL
Big Blue View

The Mystery of the Disappearing Safety

Today was a wild day in the land of the Giants, with the unexpected release of Logan Ryan. NFL Twitter has been all over the place with claims and counter-claims about whether this is a pre-June 1 or post-June 1 cut, how much the Giants gain in cap space, and so on, with reporters like Jeremy Fowler breaking the news and claiming the GIants will save $6.3M on the cap, Jason Fitzgerald questioning that number, Zack Rosenblatt tweeting information, only to have to delete his tweet later, and so on. It now seems that the cap savings will only be $775K. And if I understand correctly, not even that much, because removing Ryan from the roster means that he is replaced on the top 51 by a player previously below that making $705K. So the cap savings is only $70K, although as JurisDoctor points out, his salary is guaranteed only up to $5.5M and only against injury. So it looks like the Giants save maybe $9.25M in cash payout, according to https://overthecap.com/player/logan-ryan/2316/ (I defer though to JurisDoctor and anyone else who understands these details better than me).
NFL
Big Blue View

How To Build a Super Bowl Winner in Today's NFL

With the Deshaun Watson trade to Cleveland and a 5 year $230M contract on the books, the NFL's QB madness is in full swing (for multiple reasons, but this post is about the football side of things). I'm pro-player in general and want to see them get as much $ as they can, but I want that for entire teams, not individual players, i.e., I'd be fine with billionaire owners shelling out lots more $ for a much higher salary cap, but I'm not fine with teams compromising the rest of their rosters for one player. The question is, can you win a Super Bowl in today's NFL without doing this?
NFL
Big Blue View

Watson Going to Cleveland

Five draft picks (three firsts) $230M over five years, fully guaranteed. Getting beyond any suspension, road games in 2022: Falcons, Panthers, Dolphins, Washington and the Texans. Enjoy all those visits to welcoming places with friendly faces. Must have been hard sitting at home all those lonely months. Museums, concerts and...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants 2022 mock draft tracker: It’s still all offensive line all the time

Offensive line remains the position overwhelmingly addressed for the New York Giants at pick No. 5 in mock drafts leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. There are 42 mock drafts in this week’s tracker, and 30 (71.4 percent) have the Giants selecting an offensive lineman. Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State (selected 12 times) remains the top choice. Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was chosen nine times, and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was selected seven times. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green were each chosen one time.
NFL
Big Blue View

Trade scenario

Good morning everyone. I ran a mock this morning on Fanspeak and was presented with multiple 1st round trades. Our 1-5 for Philadelphia's 1-16; 1-19; 3-16 They took Cross at 1-5 and Chris Olave at 1-15. I was ready to mull my choices at 1-7 when Green Bay came calling...
