Grant will help in build-out of wildlife enclosures in new center. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – All the buzz at the March 15 council meeting may have been about Orange Beach voting to form a city school system in a breakaway move from Baldwin County. But Coastal Resources Director Phillip West breathed a sigh of relief later when the council agreed to spend $899,000 on the new Wildlife Center and Trail Maintenance Shed.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO