The Atlanta Braves are bringing back outfielder Eddie Rosario.

Rosario is returning on a 2-year, $18 million deal that includes a club option in 2024. He will make $9 million in 2022 and 2023, and has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The 30-year-old outfielder appeared in all 16 postseason for the Braves in 2021 and was named NLCS MVP for his performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.