ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Reach Your Body Goals with Dr. Petra

By Shelby Cargill
okcfox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind a new you at Petra's Massage Therapy and Weightloss Clinic. Dr. Petra provides services...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

6 Reasons You’re Not Reaching Your Goals During Your Fitness Journey

Originally Posted On: https://fitnesscfgyms.com/news/6-reasons-youre-not-reaching-your-goals-during-your-fitness-journey/. We’re all fascinated by the lean beach bodies we scroll past on Instagram. So, we join a gym, start meal-planning, and meticulously count calories. Despite ample planning, many of us aren’t able to achieve our fitness goals. Have you been cutting calories, exercising relentlessly,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Android Central

Withings Body Cardio review: Locking down my fitness goals

The Withings Body Cardio smart scale is a great product for anyone looking for motivation to meet their health and fitness goals. It's sleek, informative, and it syncs with your favorite health apps so you can have all your information in one place. However, at this price point, you'll really have to decide if it's worth the investment.
FITNESS
Distractify

TikToker Says Red Lobster Fired Her After She Was "Jumped” at Work

Labor has always been a hot topic of conversation, and it seems that only more and more people have been talking about income discrepancies and poor management/structural choices ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe people staying home and not working for a while had something to do with it, or the massive layoffs, or the redistribution of wealth that made big corporations even bigger while small businesses were assaulted, or politicians using inside knowledge to benefit, maybe all of this helped to put a sour taste in people's mouths when it came to work during and after the pandemic.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fox News

Dr. Mohamed Abou Shousha: Through Your Eyes

This week, Shannon sits down with Founder and CEO of Heru, Dr. Mohamed Abou Shousha to discuss the importance of preventative eye medicine. Dr. Shousha shares the benefits of Heru’s revolutionary technology that Doctors and Scientists are using to make eye treatment accessible and affordable for all. Later, Dr. Shousha implores everyone to be proactive in scheduling a Doctor’s appointment.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapy#Weight Loss Clinic#Petrasmassage Com#Facebook Petra
SB Nation

The Boiled Egg Diet: Lose 24 lbs in Just 2 Weeks

There are a number of benefits to point out regarding this simple egg diet. For one, it doesn’t require you to buy a lot of products that might eat up your money. Second of all, the egg diet has been shown to increase metabolism and decrease the amount of fat in the body and you get all the amazing health benefits of eggs.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy