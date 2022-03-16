ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rihanna Says Her Vibe As A Mom Is Going To Be Teresa Giudice From "Real Housewives" Because She "Does Not Play About Her Kids"

By Emily Mae Czachor
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FShey_0egyenyi00

As I'm sure you know by now, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkjjF_0egyenyi00
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Gucci

Less than two months after unveiling the news with a surprise pregnancy announcement that rocked the world, Rihanna shared more details about her baby's upcoming arrival and how she plans to approach parenting in a new interview with Elle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNk1A_0egyenyi00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Per her recent Q&A, the Fenty Beauty mogul is currently in her third trimester. "[There are days] where you wake up and you're like, 'Oh, do I have to get dressed?'" she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17l4Au_0egyenyi00
Marc Piasecki / WireImage via Getty Images

"Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup ... But I like challenges," Rihanna continued. And it's more than safe to say she rose to meet this one, since her pregnancy style is as innovative as it is iconic. "I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2es0Sh_0egyenyi00
Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

The ANTI singer also shared some thoughts on her future parenting style. Responding to a question about which Real Housewives cast member she's "looking towards" as she approaches motherhood — Rihanna's a longtime Bravo fan — the star named none other than New Jersey's own Teresa Giudice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3EFS_0egyenyi00
Robert Kamau / GC Images via Getty Images

"Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids," Rihanna explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07c39k_0egyenyi00
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

"She will flatten you about those kids," she added. "And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uypZZ_0egyenyi00
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

So would Rihanna flip a table for her children? "Worse," she replied. "You talk about my kids, it's over."

Bravo / Via media.giphy.com

Noted! You can check out Rihanna's full interview with Elle here .

