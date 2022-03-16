Rihanna Says Her Vibe As A Mom Is Going To Be Teresa Giudice From "Real Housewives" Because She "Does Not Play About Her Kids"

When it comes to motherhood, Rihanna says she plans on following the lead of one of the biggest stars of the Real Housewives franchise. The pop star revealed that she's currently in her third trimester in a new interview with Elle and has started thinking ahead about what her parenting style is going to be when her baby with A$AP Rocky arrives. As a diehard Bravo fan, Rihanna explained that she believes her brand of mothering is going to be similar to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. “Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be,” she said. “Psycho about it.” She went on to joke that actually she's going to be “worse” than the reality star to the point where, “You talk about my kids, it's over.”

