Rihanna Says Her Vibe As A Mom Is Going To Be Teresa Giudice From "Real Housewives" Because She "Does Not Play About Her Kids"

Biloxi Sun Herald
She’s Glowing! See Photos of Rihanna’s Growing Baby Bump Amid Pregnancy With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky
Shine bright like a … proud mom-to-be! Rihanna is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The “Diamonds” singer and the “Fashion Killa” rapper announced their joyous news by putting Rihanna’s growing baby bump on full display. The Fenty Beauty founder,...
Teresa Giudice Reveals Plans for Her Wedding to Luis Ruelas — Is Melissa Gorga a Bridesmaid?
While discussing her upcoming wedding plans, Teresa Giudice revealed that she will have eight bridesmaids by her side — but sister-in-law Melissa Gorga won't be one of them. "Don't make a big deal. I mean, come on," Giudice, 49, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, March 15. […]
Vanity Fair
Rihanna Says She's Going to Be a “Psycho” Mom
When it comes to motherhood, Rihanna says she plans on following the lead of one of the biggest stars of the Real Housewives franchise. The pop star revealed that she's currently in her third trimester in a new interview with Elle and has started thinking ahead about what her parenting style is going to be when her baby with A$AP Rocky arrives. As a diehard Bravo fan, Rihanna explained that she believes her brand of mothering is going to be similar to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. “Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be,” she said. “Psycho about it.” She went on to joke that actually she's going to be “worse” than the reality star to the point where, “You talk about my kids, it's over.”
Jada Pinkett Smith reflected on her daring maternity style and wearing see-through outfits while pregnant
Jada Pinkett Smith talked about her and Rihanna's maternity fashion in an Instagram post celebrating Women's History Month.
Traci Braxton’s Son, Kevin Jr., Releases Statement On His Mother’s Passing: ‘She Fought To The End And Today She’s At Peace’
Traci Braxton's son, Kevin Jr., took to Instagram to release a statement on his mother's passing, writing, "I love you ma, I’m going to miss you."
Madonna, 63, Looks Like Her 90s Self with Blue Eyes & Contoured Makeup & Fans Are Here For It
Pop icon Madonna went back to the future in a new photoshoot, rocking her classic 90s look in a move that drove fans wild. Some looks never go out of style; especially when you’re Madonna, and every one of your eras is iconic. In new photos shared to her Instagram, Madonna channeled her own look from the 90s with striking blue eyes, strong brows, and heavily contoured makeup. Rocking fingerless leather gloves and a puffy vest to complete the look, the pop icon, 63, proved even as she grows older, she’s still perfected a timeless and iconic look.
Here’s What Gisele Bündchen Looks Like Going Makeup-Free—We're Speechless!
It’s no secret that supermodels are stunning with or without makeup, but Gisele Bündchen’s most recent makeup-free selfie proved just how deep her natural beauty runs. Earlier this month the mother-of-two took to social media to show off her glowing, ageless complexion, and we can’t help but wonder what’s in the water at the Brady household.
Bella Hadid reflects on damaging comparisons to her older sister Gigi Hadid: 'I was the uglier sister'
"I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing," the supermodel told Vogue. "That's really what people said about me."
Jay-Z Takes Blue Ivy to Disneyland With Chris Martin, His Teens and Dakota Johnson
The perfect playdate! Jay-Z and Chris Martin adorably took their children on a Disneyland day trip, along with the Coldplay frontman’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. The rapper, 52, was spotted with his and Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 10, at the Anaheim, California, theme park on Thursday, March 3.The little one paired a graphic tee, black […]
Khloe Kardashian & Trey Songz Spotted Spending Alone Time Together At Justin Bieber’s Party
Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz got their own booth at Justin Bieber’s party and spent hours talking one-on-one, a new report claims. Round two? Khloe Kardashian and rumored ex Trey Songz were spotted spending some alone time together at Justin Bieber’s party, sparking speculation that they may be rekindling their alleged romance. The two even got their own booth and spent hours talking one-on-one, according to Page Six. Their time spent together reportedly wasn’t a coincidence and the two had planned to see each other at the “Peaches” singer’s party. HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe and Trey Songz’s reps for comments.
WHAS 11
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals What Sparked Her Healthy Lifestyle Transformation and Her Go-To Workout (Exclusive)
When Jenna Bush Hager's boss told her she had been tapped to dress up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for Halloween, the 40-year-old Today With Hoda & Jenna co-host busted a sweat. Out of nervousness? No way. The sweat was her body's natural way of saying, "Challenge accepted." On the...
Billboard
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Cutest Moments
Over the past few years, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have blossomed from the most stylish friends and collaborators to Hollywood’s cutest couple. The duo revealed some exciting news in early 2022: that they’re expecting their first baby together. “It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it,” the nine-time Grammy winner recently told Associated Press of her first pregnancy, sharing that doughnuts are a big craving for her now.
People
Cameron Diaz Says Her Appearance Is 'the Last Thing' She Thinks About After Stepping Away from Acting
Cameron Diaz is getting candid about her appearance. In an interview with Michelle Visage on her new BBC Rule Breakers podcast, the Bad Teacher actress opened up about how much her life has changed since she stepped away from the entertainment industry following her performance as Miss Hannigan in 2014's Annie.
ETOnline.com
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Pack on PDA During Cabo Getaway
Miley Cyrus is in Mexico and she’s not alone! The "We Can't Stop" songstress jetted to Cabo San Lucas with her rumored new flame, Maxx Morando. In a series of pictures, Cyrus, 29, and Morando, 23, were spotted sharing a kiss in a private villa by the pool. In another photo, Morando helps the singer with her jacket.
'Lazy' Mom-of-4 Shares State of Her House When She Doesn't Clean for Days
"This is what happens when two really lazy adults have four kids and don't clean up after themselves," the mom said.
Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs signs with agency to 'launch her auspicious modeling career'
Eve Jobs made the announcement Monday on Instagram, the same day she attended the Louis Vuitton show for Paris Fashion Week.
Kelly Rowland Is Pretty In Pink As She Co-Hosts ‘The Today Show’
Looks like Kelly Rowland got the memo regarding the color of the season.
Rihanna Confirms She’s In Her 3rd Trimester Of Pregnancy & Admits She’ll Be ‘Psycho’ Mom
Start the countdown because Rihanna says her baby is on the way – but be warned! The ‘Diamonds’ singer said a ‘Real Housewives’ star has inspired her to be a real tough mother when it comes to her child. Rihanna is known for someone who...
Kendall Jenner’s Fiery Hair Transformation Will Leave You Speechless
Kendall Jenner has been known to dramatically switch up her hair for a day or two, but this time the 26-year-old supermodel tried out a bold new look that’s evidently here to stay. On February 24, Jenner debuted a bright red hair color that provided a significant contrast to her traditionally dark roots, and from show to show throughout fashion week she’s seemed to embrace the new look as one she’s willing to stick to.
WHAS 11
Rihanna Reveals She's in Her Third Trimester and Says She'll Be 'Psycho' About Protecting Her Baby
Rihanna is opening up about her pregnancy journey, and letting the world know that she won't play when it comes to her baby. During a recent interview with Elle, the 34-year-old singer shared her plans for her future life as a mom, revealing that she's entered her third trimester. "There's...
BuzzFeed
